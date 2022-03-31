Kempsey local's passion for the pink shirt

Victorian-based Elders trainee, Hugh Shannon, has always had a passion for livestock and the stock and station agency business. After originally being turned away for being too young, he has paved his own way into his childhood dream.

Originally from Kempsey, Mr Shannon has always enjoyed the beef cattle industry and runs Belmore Santa Gertrudis and Granview Limousins with his sister Emily. At the 2021 Sydney Royal Show, he was awarded the supreme Santa Gertrudis exhibit with a young heifer he had bred.



Always wanting to be a livestock agent, Mr Shannon worked casually for livestock agents in his area before he was old enough to apply for the Elders traineeship.

Despite having a strong stud stock background, he says he is really enjoying the commercial aspects of livestock. He began his traineeship in Dubbo before heading to Victoria.



"I like getting out to the saleyards and in amongst everything," he said. "Being able to talk to so many different people with the same passion. I am more than happy to focus on the commercial side with work and have stud cattle on the side."



Well equipped with cattle knowledge, Mr Shannon said he is "slowly learning the ins and outs" of the sheep industry.



Related reading:

Some of the best things he has experienced are "learning new things, working with and making connections with other agents, buyers, and vendors".



The main goal is to have a great client following and gain respect from some of the industry's top agents, auctioneers, and producers, Mr Shannon said.

For anyone looking at entering the livestock agency business, he advises people to "just try and meet as many people as you can, get yourself out there".



If you can, go to the saleyards and try to meet and talk to as many people as possible. Mr Shannon said.



Although he is not quite sure where his next location will be, he said he was looking forward to meeting new people and making contacts across Australia.



With a big future ahead of him in the agency business, Mr Shannon said "the sky is the limit" for the livestock industry as producers were "breaking records left, right, and centre".



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

