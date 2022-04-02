Keen auctioneer chases his dreams

A recent qualifier for the ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers competition, Nutrien trainee, Ryan Carpenter, has entered the livestock agency business and is quickly making a name for himself after only receiving the traineeship just over 12 months ago.

Originally from the Hawkesbury, Mr Carpenter worked on the family's turf farm and grew up showing stud Limousin cattle.



Mr Carpenter has always had a passion for auctioneering and when he saw the Nutrien trainee opportunity arise for a friend, he thought it would be a really good experience. After reading the job application, he thought it suited him, so he applied.

This position with Nutrien is not the first taste of auctioneering for Mr Carpenter who, through competing at cattle youth shows, was able to enter auctioneering competitions held in these events.



Mr Carpenter has won the competition at the National All Breeds Junior Heifer show three times.



He has also won at the National Limousin Junior show where he was then able to sell in the youth charity auction at the show.

This past success helped push Mr Carpenter to enter the ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition held at Pakenham at the beginning of February, especially after being able to watch both the NSW and Qld competitions in person in the past.

"I have watched the competition in person and online, and it's something I think will be a good experience for me. It is a big opportunity to make connections too," he said.

Related reading:

As with any trainee livestock agent position, Mr Carpenter has moved around from Deniliquin and Hay to Ballarat in Victoria, and most recently to Launceston, Tasmania.



Mr Carpenter has a strong passion for stud stock after showing his families Limousin cattle but he is thoroughly "enjoying the taste of commercial livestock".



He has also been thrown straight into a large sheep selling area which has been "a positive learning curve".

Some challenges for Mr Carpenter include nerves before auctioneering and some of the pressures in the sale yards to make sure everything is done properly.

The best part about the job for most agents, including Mr Carpenter, is seeing your clients happily smiling after receiving a good sale result. He also enjoys being able to auction where there is a chance.

"The future looks interesting, I think about it all the time and I personally don't know what's in store," Mr Carpenter said.



"It looks really good for livestock, and it can look good for me if I have the right opportunities".



The biggest tip for people trying to get into the industry "to have a go". Mr Carpenter wanted to become an agent so he applied, and was fortunate enough to enter the traineeship with Nutrien.

One big goal for Mr Carpenter is to excel and "move up within the ranks of Nutrien" along with becoming a fully licensed agent, auctioneer, and even being able to run his own branch one day.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.