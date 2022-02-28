Was COVID the ag push we needed?

This is an example of a sale animal image that you would find in an online catalogue. Photos: Kate Loudon

When the pandemic hit, the country was locked down and interstate travel canned. As an agricultural industry, we were forced to quickly adapt to a world where we needed technology to market and sell our livestock.



Instead of on-farm open days and sales, we saw an increase in online selling systems and vendors providing photos and videos of their livestock.



Within the stud stock sale operations, a lot of producers were starting to come around to the idea of the more virtual marketplace.

As a photographer and someone who is usually glued to social media, there was a definite need for vendors to re-asses their marketing and pre sale operations to include more online media sources.



People are beginning to understand the value of a good photo and video in marketing and selling livestock as well as the usefulness of online selling platforms.

Mostly online sales are using the Helmsman selling system. This system allows buyers to place bids on any animal at any time during the sale period.



There is an opportunity for buyers to reassess each lot during the sale and people can take home their desired animal irrespective of the lot order.



For vendors, using the Helmsman method, there is an increase in the potential for higher sale averages and clearances than normal selling options.



A reserve price can also be set on all lots, which compared to sale yard systems, can be a lot better for the vendor.

Moving to the virtual marketplace means that producers can also reap the benefits of an increased reach to interstate or even international clientele, as well as removing the need to take livestock to selling centres which increases the ability for a producer to retain their biosecurity levels.



Being a buyer, if you can't get to a sale or open day, the buying decision is much easier when you have photos and videos of stock to get a rough idea of structural soundness and overall quality.



AuctionsPlus is one big online sale platform that is being used. Sale numbers for 2021 as of the December 10, there were 796,133 head of commercial cattle, 4,371,344 commercial sheep, and 127,286 goats.



In 2021, there were more than 200,000 people using the platform between vendors and buyers which demonstrates how big of a following there is for these online formats.



After selling some of my own stud females in December 2021, there was interest from almost every state with the help of high quality photos and videos of the cattle.



Two females went to the south coast of Victoria and three went to Queensland. These buyers lived a minimum of 10-12 hours drive away so the chances of them being able to see the cattle in person was extremely slim.



Having photos and videos gave these buyers extra confidence in what they were purchasing.



From an animal welfare view, selling stock online is a less stressful option. Animals can remain in their paddock, don't need to travel to a selling centre or be drafted off into pens.



As the stock will remain in their paddock during the sale, they wont be off feed or water which means there is less weight loss and stress on the animals.



The increase in online selling has given producers the opportunity to market and sell their livestock without taking them out of the paddock

As restrictions eased, some producers have made the decision to have normal on farm sales with the inclusion of these online selling methods.



Clients that are able to attend the sale in person can enjoy the atmosphere but those that cannot make it are still able to bid and purchase.



A divide is still seen as to whether these online methods will be the new norm in the future as there are many producers that don't want to even try it.



But with prices skyrocketing, surely it's worth dipping the toe in the online world especially when you can reach a broader buying audience.



