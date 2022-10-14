A networking opportunity Angus producers can sink their teeth into!

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Winners of the Inaugural Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition, Gareth Smith and Chris McGill from Grillas in the Mist, pictured with Angus Australia Commercial Supply Chain Manager Liz Pearson, Angus Australia past president Brad Gilmour and Jess Pryles. Picture supplied.

Story in partnership with Angus Australia.



If you're an Angus producer who is looking for a great opportunity to network with other breeders whilst enjoying some world class barbecue, then this event will be something you can really sink your teeth into. Literally!

The 2022 Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition will take place at the Angus Australia office in Armidale, NSW, on Saturday, November 26.

It will be an invitational Australasian Barbecue Alliance (ABA) sanctioned event which sees 20 of the best barbecue teams in the country, turning some of the finest Verified Black Angus Beef on the planet into a mouth-watering feast.



ABA Pitmasters will be competing for over $10,000 worth of cash and prizes, as well as crucial points for the ABA Australian Championship that will be finalised on the night.



Angus Australia's Commercial Supply Chain Manager Liz Pearson can't wait for the event, saying it will be a wonderful evening for the industry.

The event follows on from the highly successful inaugural Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition, which was held in Albury back in 2019.

Ms Pearson says this event is a great way for Angus producers and beef brand owners down the supply chain to come together, share their knowledge and make potentially lucrative business connections.

"Opportunities to do business in a social environment have been limited over the last few years but they really are important, especially when you're trying to build strong relationships," she said.

Not only is it a chance for industry peers and those along the beef supply chain to catch up with one another, she said, but it also provides seedstock breeders the option to sponsor individual ABA teams, affording them the opportunity for direct contact with producers who are looking to buy bulls and improve their genetics.

Unlike all other barbecue competitions, which are typically spectator events only, the teams at the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition will be cooking enough food for everybody.



DELICIOUS: Beef served at the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition. Photo: Ben Galli Photography.

Each team will prepare a Picanha or Rump Cap, along with a Mystery Cut supplied by NH Foods Australia's Angus Reserve; a Tritip from Jacks Creek Black Angus; and a Brisket from Macka's Australian Black Angus Beef as well as a gold and black themed dessert.



Ticket holders will be permitted an unlimited amount of beef tastings along with beer, wine, cider and soft drinks. However, the evening won't just be about eating meat.



Ms Pearson says it will also be an opportunity to gain insights into what the high end food service industry is really looking for when buying Verified Black Angus Beef.

Not only will the pitmasters be available to speak directly to producers, but MLA Retail Manager and Corporate Butcher, Doug Piper will also give a number of butchery displays throughout the evening.



By understanding where all the meat cuts come from, how cattle marble, and what buyers find most desirable, Ms Pearson explained, you can make better breeding decisions. From the bulls you buy to the characteristics you target genetically, all can improve eating quality.

The talented Shannon Walker - who is well known in the barbecuing world, having starred in the Meatstock Butcher Wars Competition, and recently taking out 2022 Runners Up in the World Butchery Challenge in California, USA as part of the Australian Team - will be emcee.



Gates open at 2pm. Tickets cost $100 for adults and $50 for children. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.angusaustralia.com.au