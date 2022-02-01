Career-change graziers use fencing grant to continue regen ag success

This is sponsored content for Gallagher.

When Steve and Nicola Allen decided to experiment with strip grazing techniques to improve the pastures on their north west Tasmanian farm their main goal was to reduce costs.



But three years later the first-time farmers are reaping multiple rewards that the strategy has delivered for their property Green Hills and the beef cattle operation they're establishing there.



As well as the "amazing" increased quality in the pasture for their herd of Black Angus cattle, the benefits include regeneration of erosion areas, healthier soil, increased land water retention, and better weed control - plus calmer animals.



"That change in the cattle was a bonus," said Mr Allen. "We really hadn't thought about that. We were looking for a way to improve the pasture and the land without the cost of synthetic fertilisers and that's what we set out to do with strip grazing.



"But because we are spending time with the cattle, moving them every day, they've just become more content for us to be around and a lot easier to handle."



From engineer to farmer

Before the Allens purchased Green Hills, 30 minutes out of the town of Ulverston and overlooking the picturesque Gunns Plains, it had been operated by one family for more than 70 years. In later years it had become run down as the elderly owner became unable to maintain it.



The couple had no background in farming but Mr Allen, a project engineer, was looking for a career change. After moving to Tasmania from Brisbane for Mr Allen's job, they decided to investigate starting an agribusiness.



They spent more than 18 months looking at farms and agricultural ventures in the region before buying their 87-hectare property and starting to build a beef cattle business. Today they have 30 breeding cows and 15 steers.



"We first started just looking at lifestyle blocks but then realised we could afford a farm," said Mrs Allen, who's a science teacher at the local primary school. "We investigated a lot of different types of farming but decided cattle suited us best."



Amazing results: One of the Green Hills paddocks that has electric fencing and is able to be strip grazed (left) compared to a paddock that is not yet fenced and is set grazed (right).

Increasing the number of paddocks was a priority for the couple as part of their management strategy for the property where cattle had previously roamed widely leading to serious over-grazing in some patches and many bare and eroded sections.



In their mission to rehabilitate Green Hills, the Allens initially followed advice to use fertilisers to boost pasture growth but quickly realised how costly an input it was.



"We had a nutrient balance done and were told that we needed to apply all these fertilisers," said Mrs Allen. "We started doing that but when we looked at how much it was costing us we thought, 'This is unsustainable.'.



"Some of the famers around here were using sustainable agriculture practices like strip grazing and we realised it was a better way."



Using electric fencing to manage land

The Allens began working on a 35-hectare section on one side of a public road that divides their property, eventually fencing it into eleven smaller paddocks. They also use an electric braid to create temporary fences that they move each morning to contain the cattle to even smaller areas in the paddock they are grazing at the time.



The cattle are rotated into a different paddock every three or four months allowing the grazed paddocks time to recover.



"We've been amazed at how quickly the paddocks are now recovering - the time has become shorter and shorter as things have improved," said Mr Allen. "In just a matter of weeks we're asking ourselves, 'Did we just have the animals in there?'.



"There are so many more different species grass and plants that have come up and are so much healthier. They're not being constantly regrazed so can throw down deep roots and the leaves have time to grow - the leaves are the solar panels for the plants."



With the success of the strip grazing work, the Allens were keen to extend it to the rest of their property but the financial cost meant the plans were on hold.



Fortunately, however, they were last year named one of 14 recipients of the Gallagher Landcare Electric Fencing program which supports improved grazing management and conservation projects across the nation providing a combination of Gallagher Electric Fencing and monetary support for important projects.



Part of the Allen's property where land has slipped that they plan to fence and plant up.

As well as using the grant to upgrade their old energiser with a new Gallagher one, the Allens are in the process of installing Gallagher fencing on another three hectares to facilitate the implementation of strip grazing, as well as protect the pastures from the large numbers of wallabies in the area.



Another important project on their to-do list has also been made possible - fencing off a large dam and spillway on a section of their land to allow regeneration work to reduce runoff and prevent flooding of an environmentally-significant sysrtem of caves nearby called the Gunn's Plains Caves.



"In the past when there was a lot of rain there have been slippages and water and effluent from our property has flowed into the caves and caused significant flooding," said Mrs Allen. "By being able to exclude the cattle and prevent further erosion in that area we're hoping we can stop that from happening in the future."



The Allens said the grant provided a valuable boost to their vision for their property and would continue to allow the completion of further projects.



"It's really satisfying to see what we've been able to achieve so far," said Mrs Allen. "And now the grant has provided us with the electric fencing infrastructure we needed for future project stages, for fencing off other dams and rehabilitating and stabilising substantial landslide areas. It's just made such a difference for us."



This is sponsored content for Gallagher.

