A passion for dairy pedigrees

Brian Leslie, Dairy Livestock Services, said the International Dairy Week has been the greatest showplace and selling avenue for 'Top End' dairy cattle ever seen in Australia. Photo: Weeran Angus

Growing up on the family dairy farm in West Gippsland, Brian Leslie developed an interest in breeding cattle from a young age and he would take that keenness around the world and around Australia in the judging ring and from the sale rostrum.

Throughout his judging career, Mr Leslie judged the Holstein Breed in 2011 and Jersey breed at the International Dairy Week in Shepparton in 2018 while other judging invitations were extended from the home of breed in Jersey: while Holsteins have been judged in Canada, Argentina, Japan, Germany, New Zealand and around Australia.

His family background certainly fitted him for his career.

"My mother's father was a cattle dealer and from him and Dad I had the passion to be involved with breeding and selling cattle," Mr Leslie said. "We had registered Holsteins on the farm and through showing them I slowly became involved in judging which has been a fantastic experience."

Mr Leslie's agency career began at the end of 1979 when he started with Gippsland and Northern in Warragul, Victoria.

He later went to Canada on a six month working holiday where he had the good fortune to be mentored by a well-known Canadian auctioneer.

When he returned to Gippsland and Northern in 1985, he was promoted to the stud dairy office.

In 1986, in partnership with Daryl Brown he formed Brown and Leslie as a dairy cattle agency until it was sold two years later when Elders, in a mood of expansion approached the partners with an offer.

Mr Leslie continued with the stud stock side of Elders' business as head of the dairy division until 2008, when he formed Dairy Livestock Services and continues to attend to client's business through that firm.

Reflecting upon his career and the events he has been involved with he cites the Royal Melbourne Show as one of the great showcases for Victorian agriculture.

"One of the great spectacles I remember was the grand parade at the Royal Melbourne Show," he said in an ABC interview. "In my early days beef cattle were there at the same time as the dairy cattle and there would be 100's and 100's of cattle, both dairy and beef out in the arena all at once along with all of the horses."

Mr Leslie recalled the ringmaster Jack Rae, respondent in a red coat and organising everything.

"It was a masterpiece of work," he said.

"But I think the International Dairy Week has been the greatest showplace and selling avenue for 'Top End' dairy cattle ever seen in Australia, something I am proud to have been able to present the Australian industry."



Returning to his career in dairy cattle agency Mr Leslie said it was something he always wanted to do and that is why he has enjoyed it so much.

"I love meeting people, working with a lot of fantastic people and I love selling cattle," he said.

"And with my passion for pedigrees it is a pleasure putting the catalogue together before printing."

Travelling around Victoria as he attends the round of livestock sales Mr Leslie said his favourite place to eat is the Cellar 47 Restaurant in Shepparton, while he cites The Mill in Camperdown as a preferred place to stay.

"I hardly have a holiday," he said. "But when we get a chance Diane and I head for Auckland in New Zealand for a good break."

