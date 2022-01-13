Feature females at Wodonga top at $4720

Coming off the back of a very strong demand for weaners last week, it was not surprising today's All Breeds Feature Female sale at NVLX Wodonga met both vendors and agents expectations when 2000 head were yarded.

"It was red-hot", Tim Robinson, Paull and Scollard Nutrien agent said.

"We have gone to another level with values overall were extremely dear."

Mr Robinson even quoted the secondary lines as holding dear values.

"The confidence we saw last week at the weaner sales has flowed over and we are seeing people are prepared to buy quality females for the longterm."

Mr Robinson said most of the demand came from local restockers, with some competition from the NSW Southern Highlands.

Read Also:

Brett Shea, manager Elders Wodonga, also thought the sale was 'amazing'.

"It was a tremendous result, with no gaps and strong from start to finish," he said.

"It was also vindication for the heifer specialist who could quite easily have switched to fattening but they stuck with their program of buying quality heifer weaners and joining them to specialist heifer bulls.

"There was a good margin for them in todays sale."

Mr Shea further said high prices for PTIC heifers was anticipated following on from last weeks weaner sales, but the values achieved today were beyond expectation.

"The cattle were in forward condition and we saw the middle run of rising two year heifers, 500 to 560kg making $3500 to $3600," he said.

"Those maiden heifers add a dimension to the market which was appreciated by restockers - the females had been joined to low birthweight bulls (LBW) and with a tight joining period."

Mr Shea reported strong local restocker support with some interest form northern buyers.

The top price during the sale was $4720 paid for the pen of four Tulagi-blood Angus cows with calves and weighing 650kg when offered by Tulagi Angus stud, Deniliquin.

They had not been rejoined.

Other excellent sales included 17 Reiland and Kilburnie-blood Angus cows with calves and depastured to Red Angus bulls sold for $4400 on account Max Blair, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria.

Ken Taylor, Rivergums, Gooramadda, Victoria, with Elders Corowa, agent Steve Grantham and the pen of 15 Angus PTIC heifers sold for $3600. Photo: Elders: Wodonga

Mr Blair was dispersing his herd following the sale of his property.

Ken Taylor, Rivergums, Gooramadda, Victoria, received $3600 for his pen of 15 KO Angus and Hazeldean-blood Angus heifers, two years and PTIC to Jarobee Angus bulls, while Nagnom Family Trust, Osbornes Flat, Victoria, sold 14 Landfall-blood Angus heifers for $3820.

Neville Watkins, Charlock Partnership, Charleroi, Victoria, was a significant vendor with many excellent lines of young females, principally Angus on offer and they had all been joined to low birthweight Table Top Angus bulls.

Mr Watkins has been a specialist heifer vendor for many years, buying the top range of heifer weaners and joining them to heifer bulls.

Max Blair and Jenny Hall, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria, sold 17 Angus cows with calves for $4400. Photo: Tim Robinson

Representative sales included 12 TeMania and Banquet-blood rising two and half years sold for $4100, 40 Gilmandyke-blood sold for $4080 and 15 two year old Battersby-blood sold for $3900.



Another major vendor was RS Whytlaw, Moyullah, Victoria, who sold 16 Angus heifers, depastured to LBW Wrigley Cattle Co Angus and LBW Riga Angus bull for $3720, while his pen of three Speckle Park cows with calves and re-joined sold for $3680.

Full report next week

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.