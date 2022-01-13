Gilgandra's two days of races a big success

The Gilgandra Jockey Club raced on Saturday and Sunday at the start of January and it was a great way to kick off the New Year.



The feature race on Saturday was the Kate Smith Memorial Benchmark 50 Hcp, 1600m with first going to Pop Power trained by Wanda Ings from Bathurst and ridden by her daughter Chelsea. Another mother and daughter team Sharon and Tiffany Jeffries from Parkes ran a very close second by just a nose.

On Sunday the Nutrien Ag 2022 Gilgandra Cup, 1600m was staged with Notabadidea trained by Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm and ridden by Clayton Gallagher winning.

Fashions in the field winners were: Best dressed gent, Harrison King, Gilgandra; Best dressed lady, Michelle Meyers, Mudgee; Best dressed lady, Runner- up Sharon Edmonds, Newcastle; Best dressed under 25, Abby Skinner, Coonabarabran; Best dressed under 25, runner - up, Sammy Cormie, Coonabarabran; Best dressed child, Riley Prout (Jockey Tiffany Jeffries is her mother); Best dressed couple, Cameron Maynard and Rhenelle Perry from Mudgee.

+30 Gil Cup photos by Samantha Thompson.





























































