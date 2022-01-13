The art dream

Emma Sheehan with her works displayed at the Maunsell Wickes in February 2021 Photo: Supplied

Jugiong artist Emma Sheehan has turned a dream of creativity and of being an artist into a lively and fulfilling career.



At 26, Emma is quickly making a name for herself as a curator and featured artist in gallery exhibitions across the eastern states of Australia, as well as further afield in Colorado, US.



In June last year Emma moved to her partners home town of Jugiong, where she opened her own art studio called Emma Sheehan Artist. This is where she creates her detailed still life pieces.

"I was always working in galleries so I always knew I wanted to be part of that world and I have always dealt with artists, but I had never been the artist," she said.



"I pursued this mainly to get the knowledge from the other side of the spectrum of being in the art world and it sort of took off by itself.



"I think it is just a great world to be a part of, everyone is so supportive of each other."

Emma also offers commission and pre-made works with flexibility around how she caters to her different clients' requests.



This could be around the painting size, colours, and featured items such as plates, various food items, and drinks.



"The style is contemporary still life and there are so many things within that," she said.



"I'm trying to have a looser brush stroke and be a bit abstract and painterly rather than perfect and completely realistic all the time".

After completing high school, Emma knew she wanted to follow her passion for art in higher education and make a career out of it.

She got off to a flying start with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in anthropology and art history, and furthered this with a Masters Degree in Art Curating at the University of Sydney before then also going on to travel Europe.



During Emma's time in Europe, she completed a Graduate Certificate in Interior Design and Decoration at the Inchbald School of Design, London, which specialises in interior and garden design.

She has also had short stints at the NAS Gallery, National Art School, Darlinghurst, Sydney, where she was the curatorial assistant for exhibition preparation and development, and in Denver, Colorado, where she put her higher education to use as the head curator of the 2018 and 2019 Ranchlands Annual Art Shows.



She said for many artists, there was a struggle of "keeping it the same in the sense that it's what your customers like and want, but also being able to change it up enough to not be repetitive".



Her style has developed organically. Her country roots - having grown up in Dubbo - including her love of her mother's cooking, and her aunt's beautiful kitchen homewares store in Sydney's Woollahra, clearly show through in her artistic style.



"Definitely I would say Susie's (her aunt) cooking and all the beautiful antique pieces she has are the main inspiration," said said

"Also my trip to Morocco was a big thing, they have such beautiful big green and blue plates there which I love to feature in my work"

Many food items featured in Emma's work are vibrant and exciting, ranging from sea foods like crab and lobster, to fruits like papaya and lemon.



Her style also happened to lend itself to what has become her career highlight so far, a collaboration with The Bay Tree, Woollahra, making a tea towel collection which featured print of her still life pieces.



Emma has also made calendars the past two years, featuring her signature prints which were in high demand and sold out rapidly.



"I am definitely going to do the calendars again and the tea towels are something we will keep working on but I am also trying to bring out a napkin and table cloth line" Emma said



"I am trying to concentrate on fabric designs for clothing and textiles is something that I definitely want to go in to further down the line"

For Emma, her biggest highlight, art-wise, will be an upcoming exhibition in February, as it will be her first official solo exhibition.



"It's a massive step forwards for me because I have only ever been a part of group shows before that."



Her work has also featured at The Moree Gallery since 2020 and will be on show at Maunsell Wickes, Paddington, Sydney, on February 14, and The Jugiong Art Show, February 18.

I definitely think moving into textiles and fabric design has been the dream. I have more solo exhibitions coming up this year.

"The dream is to always move on to textile design and I will definitely take up any collaborations I can," she said.



"I have always loved art curation, so home curating and helping people pick art for their home is another thing I have loved doing.



"When I was doing my interior design, helping people choose their art and work and where to put it was always really enjoyable"



Meanwhile, her ultimate dream is to have her own textile company as well as being an art consultant as these two ventures are "the dream" for her.