Hereford Youth show success

THE Herefords Northern NSW Youth Group held its heifer show at Inverell last weekend, and despite the pandemic it attracted 56 competitors from across the state.



One competitor that rose to the top in all areas was Leisl Cooper of Infinity Poll Herefords, Duri.



Miss Cooper began her show success with grand champion steer, Infinity Riley P001, bred by herself and her sisters Sophie and Jacinta.

She also went straight to the top of her age group winning senior champion in the junior judging competition, narrowly missing out on grand champion.

Miss Cooper demonstrated her abilities and sportsmanship throughout the show which led to her being awarded the senior and grand champion herdsman sash.

In the cattle judging, competition was fierce as Kate Reid, Talbalba Herefords, Millmerran, Qld, sorted through each class eventually selecting the junior champion heifer, Mountain Vallley Collina S019, exhibited by Matthew Durkin, Coolatai, as the overall grand champion.



Briony Looker, Double L livestock, Armidale, judged the paraders competition in which junior competitor Isabella Hann was sashed grand champion after battling it out against peewee winner Arley Crowley, intermediate winner Jorja Durkin, and senior winner Emily Taylor.

Brodie Scott claimed grand champion junior judge under the eye of Tim Light, Double L livestock, Armidale, after winning the peewee age group. The other age division winners were; Mia Mackay (junior), Ellie Emery (intermediate), and Leisl Cooper (senior).



Throughout the show, educational programs were run for competitors with Casey and Nigel Wieck of Select Fitting, Delungra, running two of the programs. Mr Wieck did a halter making class and Mrs Wieck teamed up with Heiniger for a clipping talk.



Representatives from the University of New England also conducted a meat science talk while the peewee competitors completed a wooden cow craft class.



Related reading: Herefords Northern NSW Youth Group show goes ahead at Inverell

The show has a number of special awards which are given to competitors that work hard both in and outside the show ring.



The Most Potential Breeder Award gives a competitor a kickstart to their own stud. The Durkin family of Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus, Coolatai, donated a stud heifer which was awarded to Lucy Crowley.

Miss Crowley said "she definitely matches what I want in a heifer and where I'm going as a breeder".

"I would like to take her to a few local shows and when she is old enough, I will join her"

The donation heifer is the first female that will be 100% owned by Miss Crowley as she has a part ownership in another with her father.



Most Potential Breeder Winner Lucy Crowley (centre), Armidale, with award sponsors Shelley and Ian Durkin, Mountain Valley stud, Coolatai. Photo: Jo Crowley

The Herefords Australia Breed Ambassador was awarded to Lachlan Bacon while Emily Taylor received the Will Tanner Memorial Award.

Eight items were auctioned at the show raising $2000 for the youth group.



Full results are as follows;

Cattle classes:

Champion poddy calf, Reevesdale Huey, exhibited by Hudson Emery

Champion steer Infinity Riley P001, exhibited by Leisl Cooper

Reserve champion steer Reevesdale Sue, exhibited by Alex Hill

Champion bull Ownaview Revolution R046, exhibited by, Lachlan Bacon

Reserve champion bull Eclipse Pacman R004, exhibited by, Emily Taylor

Champion commercial heifer, Choc Chip, exhibited by Lewis Barber

Junior champion heifer Mountain Vallley Collina S019, exhibited by Matthew Durkin

Reserve champion junior heifer Mountain Valley Prudence S046, exhibited by Oskar Devlin

Intermediate champion heifer: Tycolah PR Christian, exhibited by Bailey Hannaford

Reserve champion intermediate heifer: Ownaview Marianne R038 ,exhibited by, Riley Bacon

Senior champion heifer: Eclipse Bumblebee R005, exhibited by Emily Taylor

Reserve champion senior heifer: The Forest Harmony R203, exhibited by Gemma White

Champion cow Reevesdale Xaviera N002, exhibited by Jackson Taber

Reserve champion cow: The Ranch Tilly P004, exhibited by Matilda Thompson and Ella Frewen

Bred and Owned: 1st Ownaview Revolution R046, exhibited by Lachlan Bacon, 2nd Eclipse Bumblebee R005, exhibited by Emily Taylor, 3rd MT Dewdrop JNR R001, Exhibited by Mitchell Taylor.

Paraders competition:

Champion peewee: Arley Crowley

Reserve champion peewee: Angus Emery

Champion junior: Isabella Hann

Reserve champion junior: Mia Mackay

Champion intermediate: Jorja Durkin

Reserve champion intermediate: Tom Devine

Champion senior: Emily Taylor

Reserve champion senior: Lachlan Bacon

Grand champion: Isabella Hann



Junior Judging competition:

Champion peeweee: Brodie Scott

Reserve champion peewee: Angus Emery

Champion junior: Mia Mackay

Reserve champion junior: Fred O'Brien

Champion intermediate: Ellie Emery

Reserve champion intermediate: Tom Devine

Champion senior: Leisl Cooper

Reserve champion senior: Emily Taylor

Grand champion: Brodie Scott

Herdsman competition:

Champion peewee: Brodie Scott

Reserve champion peewee: Angus Emery

Champion junior: Logan Scott

Reserve champion junior: Kirsty McIndoe

Champion intermediate: Jemma White

Reserve champion intermediate: Riley Bacon

Champion senior: Leisl Cooper

Reserve champion senior: Paul Murphy

Grand champion: Leisl Cooper

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

