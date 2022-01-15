New England Merino Field Day Display's Region's Finest

Sun and smiles were a common sight at the Uralla Showground on Saturday 15th where the New England Merino Field Day displayed the finest Horned and Poll Merinos the region had to offer.

The day consists of Merino studs from around the New England district to allow the public to display & inspect their flocks ahead of the sale season commencing in the coming weeks. With over 20 studs participating in the day,10 studs displayed at the Uralla showground where the remaining 10 had on property display's.

New England Merino's Secretary Janet Carter described the lead up to the day as a "Great season for the sheep and wool production industry".

"The New England Merino Field Days started in 1978 and has been running for over 40 years, with what covid has thrown at us we are very happy with the turnout on the day this year and the success it has brought with interest from all over the countryside" said Mrs. Carter.

"The weather has been very kind to us this year and we have received a great deal of support from our sponsors which we are forever grateful"

1st time entrant into the field day Angus Dawson from Arakoon Merino & Poll Merino was one of the 10 studs displaying at the Uralla Showground on the day.

Jock Nivison, president of The New England Field day stated "As one of the oldest continually running sheep field days in the country, we take pride in offering great hospitality and profitable sheep."

"A diversity of studs that can be viewed all at the one location that cover the full spectrum of offering profitable and proven genetics that is something of value to everyone, no matter your flock direction."

Attendees were treated to a guest speaker on the Saturday evening with Westpac catering meals throughout the day