Allendale rams reach $4500

THE Inder family of Allendale Merino stud offered 66 rams at their annual on-property sale at Wellington on Saturday with local interest driving prices to a $4500 top, twice.

In all, the sale resulted in a clearance of 48 of the 66 rams for a $2026 average and $97,250 gross.



Allendale stud principal Tony Inder said they were very happy with the sale overall.

"After rescheduling the sale from last September due to COVID-19, it didn't quite work in our favour as we are worse off now in the pandemic than we were last year," he said.



"There was a higher pass in rate than expected but they have all sold since, mainly to people that were unable to attend the sale due to COVID."



The first of the equal top-priced ram was Allendale tag 300, an 18.5-micron ram with a comfort of 99.5 per cent which was purchased for $4500 by Nigel and Lachlan Porter, Wilga downs, Tullamore.

Mr Nigel Porter said they have been buying rams from the Allendale stud since 2014.



"We just like it because they are a good type of ram and are a good value for money," he said. "We try and buy three rams that are much the same type.

"He is a good style of ram and we like a big open horned rams so that's what we try and pick."



The Doherty brothers of Klondyke, Goolma, purchased the other equal top-priced ram, Allendale 520. He had a micron of 18.9 with a comfort factor of 99.5pc.



Mark Doherty said it was the ram's overall wool and structure which helped in their purchasing decision.

The Doherty family are consistent repeat buyers at Allendale, with Mr Dohery saying they "have been coming here for 25 years and purchasing rams each year".



Volume buyer Greg Woodlock of Tuscan Pastoral, Kaloola, Marra Creek, purchased 12 rams to a $2500 top, to average $1479.



For the last 15 years, Allendale has annually donated the proceeds from the entire wool clip of the sale rams to the Red Kite Foundation on behalf of the purchasers to support kids living with cancer.



The rams were shorn in September 2021 and the bales were sold for 1200 cents to bring a total donation of about $3800.

The sale was conducted by Stuart Milling Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Auctioneer Angus Stuart said there were many repeat buyers present.



