Yea's record breaking weaner sale tops markets

Selling centre records were broken at the 35th Elders Yea annual blue ribbon weaner sale on Friday as the centre set the highest weaner prices "by a canter".

A trifecta of factors including outstanding seasonal conditions, low supply and high demand hit fever pitch at the market, with the 4060-head yarding grossing more than $9.4 million.

Heavy Angus steers peaked at $2890 a head, more than $200 more than competing weaner sales that week, paid by Nutrien Delaney Livestock's Anthony Delaney for 22 Angus steers, 446kg, offered by Box Hill Pastoral Company's Michael and Sue Spagnolo, Yea.

The Spagnolos sold 188 weaners in total, with a pen of 50, 382kg, sold to $2790 or 730 cents a kilogram, and the entire 128-head of steers averaging $2675 or 684c/kg - $600 up on last year's results.

Like 98 per cent of the yarding, the Box Hill Pastoral calves were consciously yard weaned for more than a month.



"We looked after the calves better through weaning because everything dried off so quickly," Mr Spagnolo said.



Hot on their heals was the offering of siblings Lee and Renee Drysdale, and dad John Drysdale, The Lily's Pastoral, Yarck, who offered 289 Angus weaners, including 220 steers that averaged $2530 or 721c/kg.

The Drysdales' female draft of 69 peaked at $2670 or 720c/kg, and averaged $2333 or 730c/kg.

Elders Yea auctioneer Jamie Quinlan said it was an "enormous sale", setting a new record for weaners sold at the centre.

The first run of Angus steers, 370-440kg, sold from $2600-$2800, while heavy 440kg Charolais steers fetched $2550, before prices tailed off.

Herefords were keenly sought with most prices falling from $2450-$2500, and settling at 700c/kg for lighter weaners, while two lanes of 260-330kg Angus steers steadied from 750-850c/kg.

Armstrong Evergreen, Island Bend, Yea, sold 122 Hereford steers, March/April-drop, Yavenvale and Tarcombe-blood, to a top price of $2430, with a draft average of $2256 or 664c/kg.



In their female offering, the 65 heifers averaged $2050 or 693c/kg.

"The highlight of the day was the joinable heifers, I've never seen a heifer sale like it ever - it was unbelievable," Mr Quinlan said.

"There was enormous breeder support with people buying them to join, join and sell, and join into herds."

The top price for heifers was $2840 or 728c/kg, paid to SJ & GK Clifton for 23 Angus, 390kg, to Alex Scott & Staff, Pakenham.

"Coloured heifers were a little tougher to sell - black baldies, greys and Charolais were a bit tougher and back to the mid 500c/kg," he said.

"On on the black heifers, you needed $2000 to buy the smallest black heifer and a hell of a lot made from $2200-$2300."

Another notable line of heifers were from Villa Brae Pastoral Company, Ruffy, which offered 88 heifers to a draft high of $2790, and average of $2505 or 743c/kg.

Villa Brae's draft of steers fetched the same returns as their female paddock mates, with the 84 head peaking at $2710, for an average of $2502 or 686c/kg.

Villa Brae manager Trevor Sargeant said the prices were "a long time coming".

"My gut says prices should stay here for the next three years because our global cattle herd is low," he said.

"The world needs more meat so we need to grow more beef.



"We are seeing feedlots put pressure on our breeding numbers which is compounding the need for more cattle."

Elders Riverina livestock manager Matt Tinkler was hoping to fill two significant orders for northern restockers, however strong prices made it difficult.

"We were blown out with the prices," he said.



"The job was $150-$200 dearer than other locations we have seen this week."

He said a major northern backgrounder chasing Angus steers, 330-370kg, had "significantly less money than what was needed".



He snagged 300 head, including 29 Charolais steers, 410kg, for $2590, on behalf of a local backgrounder, as well as 100 Hereford steers for northern NSW, from $2270-$2430 or 655c/kg.