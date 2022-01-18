+17 Photos: Supplied



































MORE GALLERIES

The Glen Innes Jockey Club hosted the annual Glen Innes Cup on January 8, attracting a large crowd from across the region who were keen to enjoy a day out and a punt.



The stylish trackside marquee, popular champagne garden and the relaxed country atmosphere proved to be a winner for locals, visitors and racing enthusiasts.



Described as "a country reunion," The Glen Innes Cup has a fantastic atmosphere and is one of the most popular race meets in regional New South Wales.



Fashions on the Field was a standout event with elegantly dressed racegoers of all ages taking to the field.



Glen Innes Jockey Club president Mark Ritchie said the cup meet had become known as the meeting place for racing enthusiasts, families and young party goers from near and far.



"We offer a sensational day with an unforgettable atmosphere and standout entries, due to great prize money and quality racing," he said.

Committee member Cassandra Hill said the jockey club hopes to build on crowd numbers, after already seeing considerable growth in the past few years.

"We are really looking to grow our day and we have a big vision," she said.

"Over the last three years we have doubled our gate entries and improved the overall race day experience, attracting many people from near and far.

"We are expecting between five and six thousand people next year."

The Glen Innes Cup is held early January each year.



Also read:Mortlake weaner sale grosses $16 million



Also read: Bullock teams do the heavy lifting as passionate producers strive to keep tradition alive



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

The story "Small town spirit" brings the crowds to Glen Innes first appeared on Queensland Country Life.