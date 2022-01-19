Online strength behind Chrome Sheep sale results

VIctorian based Chrome Sheep studs' 11th annual summer ram sale hit a high of $3400 at Hamilton on Monday.



Overall 261 rams were sold of 300 offered, resulting in a $1248 average and $326,000 gross.

In the breakdown, there were 54 registered bidders, including 10 online, who took home 109 of the 120 Chrome maternal rams offered, which topped at $3400, and averaged $1493. Of the 36 Perendales, 29 sold to a $2500 top to average $986, 19 of 24 Coopworths sold to a $3100 top, to average $1621, all 72 ICON Southie rams sold to a $2100 top, and averaged $1109, and 32 of 46 Poll Dorset rams reached a $1200 top and averaged $741.

Chrome co-principals Matthew and Tanya Tonissen said the 88pc clearance was satisfactory for the summer "top-up" sale, with the sale highlight the ICON Southie interest.

"The Southie job has grown as more producers look to join ewe lambs to maximise the output from their land," Mr Tonissen said.

"The Southies have done an exceptional job in delivering an easy lamb, which is the number one priority, and the terminal sire finishes easy at a lower carcase weight.

"The last two years have been exceptional for us, selling more than 1000 rams last financial year and we'll go close to this year."

The top-priced ram at $3400 was paid by Kelleher Pastoral, Navarre, Vic, for Lot 82, a Chromedale ram who recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) for weaning weight (WWT) of 7.7, post weaning weight (PWT) of 13.1, number of lambs weaned (NLW) 21, with a maternal index value of $168.

This was a new January sale stud record for an easy lambing ICON Southie, paid for Lot 186, and purchased by a new client, R and J Toleman, Balmoral, Vic.



The Southie recorded ASBV figures of 0.2 BWT, 5 WWT, 6.9 PWWT, 0.7 PFAT, 1.4 eye muscle depth (PEMD), with a terminal carcase production index of $107.

The sale had another January stud record in the Coopworths, with Lot 176 selling for $3100, the second top-priced ram at the sale, paid by new client C and J Molineaux, Borambola.



The ram measured ASBVs of 8.8 for WWT, 14 for PWT, 1.6 for PEMD 1.6, 27 for NLW, and a maternal index value of $176

Volume buyers included D and K Edgerton, Willatook, Vic, who purchased 10 Perendale and three ICON Southie, and Derry Lodge, Hamilton, Vic, who purchased 12 Chromedale rams.

"We've honed in breeding a uniformed type of sheep - that feedback is coming back through some of our biggest clients who have been able to expand their operations because flocks with good lambing rates have a lot of surplus stock to sell. When you have animals going out the gate you are making money," he said.

