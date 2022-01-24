Crookwell Merino ewe comp - Day 2| Photos

The were six Merino flocks entered for the second day of the 14th Annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell maiden ewe competition.

Spectators were once more excited by the manner in which the Merino sheep, bred in a cold and wet environment, performed.

There was a lot of comment about the brightness of the wool considering it had withstood close to 1250mm rain during the past twelve months.

The judges were James Barron, Adina Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak View via Cooma, and Cam Munro, Egelabra, Warren.

The top four flocks in the longwool and shortwool sections will be on display during the Crookwell Show held on February 12, 2022, when the winners will be announced.

In no particular order, the top flocks were:

Longwool - Lower Sylvia Vale (Demondrille), Wahronga, Kempton, Flowerburn.

Short wool - Wongalea, Wongaburra, Glenayr, Aberdeen

