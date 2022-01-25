Charolais cow to $17,000

Stud Charolais cows offered for sale at Lismore saleyards on Saturday as part of a feature breeder sale reached a top of $17,000 with the successful bidder describing the five year old as "ticking all the right boxes".

The homozygous poll Valley View Chiffon Silver N2, daughter of LHD Cigar, grand-daughter of Fernvale Chiffon and bred by Richard and Karsta Harms, Valley View at McKees Hill, was part of a draft of eight cows with calves and heifers in calf that averaged $10,800 and sold to $10,000 twice during the semi-dispersal which will enable grandchildren to take over the stud.

Successful buyer Roderick Binny, Glenlea Beef at Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour, said she was fault-free with a good genetics package and excellent phenotype.

Valley View Chiffon Silver N2. Photo: Mitch Dundas

Her daughter as a heifer under 12 months won her division in last year's World Charolais International virtual show.

"She will go straight into our donor herd. These sort of genetics rarely come up for sale. She has the physical type, the EBVs, the blood line; the whole package. Everything needs to be spot on to be a donor."

Mr Binny said Richard Harms and he worked together in the past to produce bulls and females by combining genetics from Glenlea and Valley View.



Other stud cows went to Tony Farrell, Calmview Charolais at Fernleigh and to Allan and Helen Trustum, Bentley Downs Charolais at Bentley via Casino who each paid to a top of $10,000.

Also sold as part of the sale were Brangus heifers to $3200 and Pregnancy Tested In Calf heifers to $2700.

Black Baldy heifers, tested in calf to an Angus bull, sold to $4300.

The cow that ticked all the boxes, with calf, purchased at Lismore saleyards by Roderick Binny, Glenlea Beef, for $17,000. Photo: Mitch Dundas

