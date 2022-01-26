"Dull' sheep sale where Merino ewes made $335

+6













Agents reported lots of opportunity for restockers at last Friday's annual January sheep sale at Deniliquin, when 30,000 Merino ewes, first-cross ewes and Merino wether lambs were yarded.

"It was a bit flat across all types," according to John Fitzpatrick, Elders Deniliquin.

That sentiment was confirmed by all agents including Justin Barker, Arentz and Barker, and Bill O'Brien, manager Nutrien, Deniliquin.

"It was certainly cheaper than we expected, but the top end of the ewes sold really well, Mr Barker said.

"Secondary sheep were hard to move, but sales of Merino wethers surprised everyone. There was unbelievable money for those young sheep."

Mr Barker quoted 711 June/July '21 drop and unshorn wethers, Bundy-blood sold by Banyandah Pastoral Co, Moulamein, for $178.

They were bought by restocker from Shepparton, Victoria to run as wool cutters.

Mr Fitzpatrick also reported strong demand for wethers in the Elders offering.

"There was a lot of inquiry for young wethers from farmers with green stubbles," he said.

"But there was not a lot of buyer support from the south or far north and considering the season and the feed in the paddocks I thought more buyers might have been in attendance."

Bill O'Brien concurred and said the crowd was certainly smaller than normal for the January sale.

"It was a tough day," he said. "Store lambs sold well and the sale was still above the fat market, but overall I thought it was a dull sale."

Mr O'Brien quoted Merino ewes $20-$40 cheaper, while Merino wethers were $10-$15 dearer: and Justin Barker quoted secondary ewes, not joinable at $40-50 cheaper while he thought good Merino ewes scanned-in-lamb were down $20.

A feature of the sale was the dispersal of the Charinga-blood Merino flock due to the sale of the property Belubla, Tocumwal.

Property manager Hayden White said his sheep were in very good condition and thought his young ewes and lambs sold well.

"Perhaps the older ewes sold for less than what I thought they could have made."

The tops of the unjoined, November-shorn Belubla-bred 2020-drop ewes sold for $335, while the 2019-drop ewes sold for $274 and the 2018-drop ewes sold for $248.

The unshorn 2021 drop ewes sold to $256 while the tops of 550 unshorn Belubla wethers made $169.



Other representative sales included 700 first-cross ewes, April/May '21-drop, October-shorn, weighing 55kg and sold the Crossley family, Deniliquin, when the tops made $280: Tom and Marcus Hooke, Wanganella, sold 230 East Lodden-blood Merino ewes, June/July '20-drop, NSM and August-shorn for $230 while Jocelyn Harriage, MI Fortuna, Deniliquin sold 225 first-cross ewes April/May '21 drop, October-shorn, by Womboota Super Borders from Bronte-bred Merino ewes for $295.

Bruce Atkinson, North Tuppal, Tocumwal, sold 431 Bluebush-blood Merino ewes, November-shorn and NSM for $242.

