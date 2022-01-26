Among Merinos at Crookwell

Finalist: Anthony Elmes, Glenayr, Biala, with his Royalla/Boudjah-blood maiden ewes.

Finalist: Geoff Selmes, Wahronga, Narrawa, with his Royalla-blood maiden ewes.

Finalist: Brian Anderson, Lower Sylvia Vale, Binda, and his Demondrille-blood ewes.

Craig Pearsall, Elders, Goulburn, with finalist Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Laggan, and his Thalabah-blood maiden ewes. There is to 80 years of Thalabah genetics in the Kempton flock.

Imogen, Natalie, Tony, Ava and Brendan Hewiit, Galmara, Wheeo, and their Winrock/Carrabungla-blood maiden ewes.

Finalist: Matt Nagle, Wongaburra, Binda, with his Homesville-blood maiden ewes.

Alex Wheelwright, Phils River, Laggan, with his father James and their Grassy Creek-blood maiden ewes.

Finalist: Bruce Fitzell, Erin Timbrell and Daniel Fitzell, Flowerburn, Peelwood, and their Langdene-blood maiden ewes.

Margaret Cosgrove, Greenthorpe, Cassie Baile, AWN, Goulburn, Claire Johnson, Boorowa, Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien, Crookwell.

There was a lot of comment during the 14th annual Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition about the enormous amount of rain recorded in the past twelve months and the consequence of pasture growth.

It will not surprise any Merino breeder to hear the comment - "it was a lot easier during the drought" - and while no one wishes to run sheep through a continual drought, the challenge for Merino breeders in the Crookwell district was to breed sheep which can perform during periods of extreme wet weather with little damage done to the fleece.

Getting the right balance between fleece weight, fleece yield and fibre nourishment has always been difficult - but all of the flocks entered in this year's competition showed that with appreciation of their country and the vagaries of seasons, Merino sheep can be very productive.



Keeping the wool soft with good handle and correct nourishment was understood by the wool growers in the competition.

One of the points noted by judges James Barron, Adina Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak View via Cooma and Cam Munro, Egelabra, Warren, was how little weather damage was done to the fleeces.



Around 1250mm of rain had been recorded by many, and coming after an extended dry period, the season had certainly tested both sheep and man. It was a credit to each wool grower their sheep presented as well as they did.

It was also noted the very low prevalence of feet problems - a bit of scald was evident in some flocks, especially on the heavier country - but the wool growers are mindful of having sound feet in their country and pay strict attention to culling for any pastern or shoulder issues.

They are also careful with ram selections, only purchasing those rams with correct conformation, no matter the attractiveness of the fleece measurements provided.

The prolific pasture growth in the district did however present a multitude of problems for young sheep and not all presented as well as they might have done.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.