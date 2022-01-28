Huge season tests Merinos

John Lowe, Innisvale, Crookwell.

Graeme and Diane Hewitt, Wongalea, Binda.

The 14th annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell flock ewe competition attracted 14 entries over the two days where the maiden ewes were scrutinized by judges James Barron, Adina Merino and Poll Merino stud, Peak View via Cooma, and Cam Munro, Egelabra Merino stud, Warren, (pictured at Innisvale, Crookwell).



"It has been a great season but not for young Merinos," Michael Lowe said when commenting upon the condition of the Royalla/Adina-blood September 2020-drop and November-shorn, maiden ewes presented by he and his father John at Innisvale, Crookwell.

Mr Lowe has measured 1650mm rainfall since September 2020, and subsequently the ewes yarded have had an average of 100mm each month of their lives.

The prolific pasture growth on the heavy basalt country has presented some issues for the Lowe family, most notably being able to allow the young ewes access to pasture of suitable short growth.



"The ewes are not quite where I would like them to be, I'm a little disappointed with their growth but is has been a tough year," he said.

"We shore them in November and for nine months the staple length averaged 80mm and tested 18.1micron.

"Their was very little water damage and it is definitely one of the best clips I've seen here."



Although Mr Lowe had expressed some dissatisfaction with the growth of his young ewes, he does understand they still have time to grow out before joining.



"I'm not worried," he said.



"They are still cutting their teeth and with a bit of warm weather they will be big enough in two months for joining."

Graeme and Diane Hewitt, run their sheep on Wongalea, Binda, which is higher and lighter than the district close to Crookwell, but they still had to contend with a hard season.

Their July/August-drop ewes were born at a time when heavy rain and cold made lambing conditions difficult.

Mr Hewitt said it was a pretty tough time for their sheep so they weaned the lambs early in mid-November and supplementary fed them until February 2021.

To further assist their young ewes to reach their full genetic potential, the Hewitt's will have shorn them three times before they have their first lambs.

"We shore them as lambs in December, then in September with ten months wool and they will be shorn in May to bring them in line," Mr Hewitt said.

"We are very happy with the ewes considering we had 795mm rain last year compared to our average which is 620mm.

"I've been really pleased with the way their wool has stood up to the high rainfall."

Strict attention during the classing means that any ewe which does not meet the stringent criteria is taken out of the flock.

Mr Hewitt said three ewes were culled as the maidens were being prepared for the flock competition on top of previous culling.

"We have actually classed 35 percent out of the drop since weaning," he said.

"We weigh as weaners and again at six months and anything not coming up to scratch or with bad shoulders or a bit crooked in the feet are taken out."



Such attention showed in the excellent presentation of the young ewes.

The finalists, in no particular order, will be on display during the Crookwell Show on 12 February when the winner will be announced -

Longwool section -

Lower Sylvia Vale (Demondrille)

Wahronga (Royalla)

Kempton (Thalabah)

Flowerburn (Langdene)

Shortwool section -

Wongalea (Rogara/Carrabungla)

Wongaburra (Homesville)

Glenayr (Royalla/Boudjah)

Aberdeen (Carrabungla)

