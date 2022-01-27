Summer Angus: High prices expected for autumn Angus sales

RECORD market prices can only mean one thing for stud sales - increased demand and potentially higher prices for bulls.

The upcoming stud sale season is expected to be red hot as cashed up weaner producers look to add new genetics to their herds.

Ray White stud stock manager Michael Glasser said the strong market would continue in 2022, following record stud prices in 2021.

"Coming off the back off the good season and positivity of the weaner sales, particularly demand for females, we've got to see a continued strength in the seedstock bull job," Mr Glasser said.

"We're only seeing a seasonal dry-off at the moment - we're in January and still receiving rain in the southern states, parts of NSW and into Queensland."

Mr Glasser said stud and commercial buyers were prepared to pay more to secure the bulls they needed.

"I think there is still some value buying around but beef producers are getting more for their product so they're prepared to pay more."

The Angus breed reached new heights last year with exceptional prices including two record-breaking sales in NSW.



Texas Angus at Warialda was the first to make a splash in July, with Texas Iceman R725 selling to Macka's Angus, Gloucester, NSW, for $225,000. A few months later, breed leader Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, smashed the record, when Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 sold for $280,000 to Brooklana Angus, Dorrigo, NSW. Millah Murrah also had the highest average, with 118 bulls averaging $34,221.

In Victoria, Lawsons Angus, Yea, had the top bull, with $130,000 sire Lawsons Rocky R4010 purchased by a syndicate of northern NSW breeders. Banquet Angus, Mortlake, had the best average, after selling 39 bulls for an average of $16,718.



Landfall Angus had the best sale in Tasmania, averaging $13,544 and topping at $26,000 for Landfall New Ground R1294, who was purchased by Bacala Angus stud, Tunnel, Tas.



Read the full Summer Angus publication here.

In South Australia, Nampara Angus, Lucindale, had the highest selling Angus bull in the state, with Nampara Junior Q148 making $40,000, going to Quarterway Angus, Scottsdale, Tas. Glatz's Black Angus, Avenue Range, had the highest average, with all 59 bulls selling to average $13,661.



Females are also in demand, and this year a number of studs are holding special female sales.

The female sales kicked off in December with the Murdeduke Matrons sale where all 82 cows and calves sold, topping at $31,000 and averaging $9347, and 23 heifers averaged $6239. Among the Angus studs planning to offer females in the autumn selling season are Banquet, Reiland, Circle 8, Little Meadows, Maryvale, Flemington, Peakes and Riga.

"There's definitely demand for females and the studs are matching that demand," Mr Glasser said.

"A lot of people have been building their numbers consistently and they're in a position to let some very good quality females go - what an opportune time to be getting into the job."