Tibooburra hit by storm, with 85mm in an hour

The Silver City Highway was closed and mobile coverage was cut in many areas as heavy rain hit parts of the far north-west of NSW yesterday.

Tibooburra recorded more than 85mm in just over an hour as the stormy weather hit about 4pm on Monday afternoon.

Flashfloods occurred and there was some minor water damage to about four homes.



About 35mm also fell at White Cliffs. The rain descended from the north and reached as far south as White Cliffs.



Stations reported good falls in the far north-west as well, their best rain in six months, although the season had already been pretty strong.



Also read: Record rain cuts rail and highway links in the outback

Tracey Hotchin of the Tibooburra Hotel, who also runs 100,000 hectares with the family, said the rain was ideal for their cattle and sheep west of Tibooburra and will bring on strong summer growth.



"The rain was very heavy, we had about 84mm in town. There's been good falls on the stations outside town as well. It certainly filled in a couple of gaps where people had missed out before."



At Goodwood Station near White Cliffs, Louise Turner said there had been about 30mm recorded.



Other stations in the far north-west also reported falls of 20-30mm.



More storms are expected to move in later in the week. Record rain was recorded in South Australia with extraodinary falls of up to 300mm in some remote areas. The rain is the result of the remnants of a cyclone that drifted south from the Northern Territory.



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

