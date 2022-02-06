Fourth generation cropper cautious about what to expect from this year's cotton

After two good seasons, fourth generation cropper Alex Norman is not expecting great things from this year's cotton crops, which are running up to six weeks behind thanks to heavy spring rain and flooding.

"Last year was a really good crop," he said. "Most of it was above average; we had some of the irrigated cotton yield 13 bales a hectare. This year it will probably be down. Because we're late in the season, we'll probably be trying to pull them up before it gets too cold and there's any chance of frost damage."

Mr Norman farms 2500ha with his brother Joe and parents, Graeme and Gemma, across five properties south-east of Gunnedah, in the North West Slopes and Plains region.

Under the Norman Pastoral Company banner, they grow dryland and irrigated winter cereal and oilseed crops and summer crops such as cotton and sorghum.

The Normans sold their Angus breeding stock before the drought broke and are growing out trade heifers and steers as they rebuild the herd.

Last year's winter crops included Reliant and Lancer bread wheat, DBA Lillaroi durum wheat, 43Y92 CL canola and Spartacus CL barley.

They've grown chickpeas and faba beans in the past, but pulses are not part of the rotation every year.

Average annual rainfall is about 600 millimetres. During the drought years of 2018 and 2019, less than half that amount was recorded. Both summer and winter growing season rainfall also has been highly volatile for the past 20 years. Soil types across the five farms range from black, cracking clays to red river loam. Groundwater is delivered by a series of lateral and centre pivot travelling irrigators.

Alex Norman and daughter Penny check the cotton.

Summer crops include 355ha of MR Taurus sorghum and 300ha of irrigated and 500ha of dryland Sicot 746B3F, Sicot 754B3F and Sicot 606B3F cotton. All three are Bollgard 3 varieties with Roundup Ready Flex herbicide tolerance and have good ratings for fusarium and verticillium wilt resistance.

The aim is to produce 10-11 bales a hectare of irrigated cotton and four bales a hectare from the dryland crops.

Ground preparation was done in February with a strip tillage machine to set the seedbed and apply compound fertiliser Granulock Z Extra at 50kg/ha.

Pre-planting weed management included application of Terbyne 875 at 860 grams a hectare or Valor 500 at 210g/ha to provide residual control of fleabane, followed by a blanket spray of glyphosate at 2 litres a hectare.

Cotton planting began in mid-October, but heavy rain - more than 300mm was recorded in November - and flooding from the Mooki River, meant almost half had to be replanted.

Sicot 746B3F seed was planted at seven seeds a metre, equivalent to about 6kg/ha, single skip on dryland fields and 12 seeds a metre (10.5kg/ha) on one metre spacings in irrigated fields.

They used an 8m John Deere MaxEmerge 1700 box planter, or a 12m John Deere StackFold planter, towed by a John Deere 8430 or John Deere 7210R tractor.

A Hayes 36m trailing WeedIt applied gramoxone at 3L/ha within a week of planting.

The irrigated crop received urea at 100kg/ha on January 3 and the dryland crop was top dressed in mid-January ahead of rain.



Depending on future weather forecasts and the seasonal outlook, they might receive a second dose.

Usual in-crop weed management practice is two sprays of glyphosate before row closure, when the crop is better able to suppress weeds.

Agronomist Ben Leys, from Pursehouse Rural, Gunnedah, is monitoring the cotton each week for signs of nutrient deficiency, disease and pests, such as mirids and grubs.

Mr Norman said they would normally expect to see the first flowers between Christmas and New Year, but because the crop was delayed by three to four weeks, they were only seeing flowers now.

Depending on crop growth over the next fortnight, it might receive a spray of the plant growth regulator Pix to stop it from pushing out longer stems and put more energy into producing bolls.

When the crop is ready, it will receive two defoliant sprays by air.



The first blend of Escalate 500 SC at 125 millilitres a hectare and Promote 900 at 400ml/ha is designed to kill the leaf and make it drop to the ground as well as kickstart the opening of bolls.



The second spray of Escalate 500 SC 125ml/ha and Promote 900 2 litres a hectare will encourage further opening of the bolls.

"We're hoping to harvest in the middle of April and the start of May, but it will be a late season as the previous two seasons before this have been," Mr Norman said.

The year 2020 was at the end of the drought, and he said it started raining late in the season, so the cotton kept on growing "and never really wanted to finish".



