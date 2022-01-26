Moray's top Merino ram to repeat buyer

Moray Merinos conducted its 2022 on-property ram sale at the stud's newly upgraded facility at Guyra on Tuesday. The re-designed pen displayed 25 rams making viewing and inspection of the rams easy access for keen buyers.



Stud principal James Stewart described the lead up to the sale as an "unbelievable season".



"These rams where in a paddock where the pasture was over five foot tall," he said. "The rams today [Tuesday] on display all present well, they have good microns, a high yield and a clean fleece weight."



Phil Evans from Guyra was the top buyer of the day securing Moray tag W8 at $900. The ram possessed a fleece micron value of 14.5, 80.4pc yield and a 112pc clean fleece weight (CFW).

"This ram will go over last years maiden ewes and hopefully get some good lambs on the ground," repeat buyer Mr Evans said.



In all seven rams averaged $642. This was up from the 2021 results where a $850 top and $590 average was achieved across five head.



The sale was conducted by Schute Bell Eggert and Co, Guyra.



RELATED READING:

Moray rams to $850 at 2021 sale

Kurrajong Park Merinos reaches $2300 peak at its annual sale

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.