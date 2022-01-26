Skibo yearling steers top at $2490

NUMBERS were back by 200 head on the expected draw for the Gloucester store sale last Thursday with between 30 and 50mL of rain through the local district. About 400 cattle were yarded and Gooch Agencies' auctioneer James Gooch said "the market was solid right through."

Mr Gooch said the highlight was "a very good run of Angus steers," yearlings between 12 and 18-months old.



"I thought they sold fully firm on the last sale," he said. "They could have sold $20 a head dearer for the better quality ones.

"Crossbred steers in the same category could have slipped by $20 to $40."

The handful of weaner steers on offer sold from $1650 to $2100 while Angus yearling steers made between $2300 and $2490.



Making top money were 16 to 18-month old Angus steers by Wattletop and Glenavon bulls sold by Skibo Downs, Gloucester.



Meanwhile crossbred steers between 12 and 15 months-old sold from $1900 to $2225.



Older "bullocky" steers topped at $2600.

In other beef news:

"The heifer market was similar to the last sale," Mr Gooch said. "The crossbred job might have been a bit off the boil but the blacks were fully firm on the last fortnight."



Heifer weaners sold from $1700 to $2200 while unjoined cows topped at $2275.



A small number of cows and calves sold from $3200 to $4200 a unit.



The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Gooch Agencies and Ray White Gloucester.

