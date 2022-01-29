'Friendship' was the word of the day at action-packed event

+13 ACTION: Australia Day was marked with activities in Bendemeer. Photos: Anna Falkenmire



























MORE GALLERIES

MEAT PIES, schooners, damper, sack races, a campfire and the raising of the Aboriginal and Australian flags - Bendemeer had it all for a big day out on January 26.



The tiny town held a ceremony and events to mark Australia Day against the scenic backdrop of its historic pub's decorated beer garden, just up the hill from the bubbling McDonald River.

It was a team effort to bring the community together to enjoy the outdoors and support the Bendemeer Hotel after tough COVID times.

"The locals all come for the Australia Day ceremony and we introduced a lot of new ideas this year," publican Leanne Summers said.

"You get knocked back but you keep trying and it's up again so we're trying to get people to come."



READ ALSO:



The morning ceremony was followed by an address from Councillor Brooke Southwell and a poem by Bruce Walker which said "friendship" was one of the best things about Australia.

Kids and adults alike entered into the new baking competition while green thumbs picked their favourite homegrown flowers for judging.

The smell of a campfire wafted over the garden as damper was cooked in coals.



"We're trying to turn it into like an Australian country show," Ms Summers said.



There was also live entertainment, thong-throwing and cooee-ing competitions, a tug-of-war match with a trophy on the line, sack races and a pie eating contest.



Ms Summers said it was great to see everyone having a good time.



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.