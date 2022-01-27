Airlie Merino's Top Ram Sell's At $8,600

Murray Power Airlie Merinos, Harold Manttan AWN, James Stewart Top Buyer, Adam Nordstrom and Todd Clarke Schute Bell Badgery Lumby

Airlie Merino's was founded in 1954 by Reg and Pam Power, 60 years later the Walcha Showground was home to Airlie Merino & Poll Merino's 2022 Ram sale with current stud principal Murray Power describing the day as an "outstanding sale".



"The Merino industry is pushing ahead and its great to see returning clients here today prepared to buy Merino Rams, with a great season that we have all had the Merino Ram's on offer are in great condition across the board "

"This year we incorporated Auctions plus which gave the option to people to have a look before the sale and purchase if unable to attend on the day" said Power.



With a combined 72 rams on offering for the sale including 30 Poll's, 60 ram's were sold leaving the gate on the way to their new buyers paddock's.

An average of $2,448.33 was achieved through the 60 rams, with the top ram selling for $8,600.



The polled ram (Tag No.1256) sired by Airlie One Oak Son, possesed a body weight of 94.5kg,74.4 Yield and a 15.3 Micron. Top buyer of the day was James Stewart from Moray Merino Stud in Guyra.



"This polled ram had all the qualities I was looking for to incorporate into my stud breeding program, he will go with some of my finer ewe's." said Stewart.



"I'm looking for another sire to buy in the up-coming sale's with similar trait's to the ram today as he has all the correct breeding value's"

The sale was covered by AWN and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.