Rallying around Angus

GOOD GROUNDING: Erica Halliday, Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha, is convinced the Angus Youth Roundup, launched by her parents in 1987, is a great gateway to the beef industry. Photo: Supplied

ERICA Halliday, understandably, is a keen advocate of the Angus Youth Roundup program.

After all, the whole thing came to be because of her highly regarded parents Bruce and Cherry Steel, founders of Ben Nevis Angus at Walcha, who ran the first Roundup in 1987.



She, too, has been through the program.

Ditto for Ms Halliday's own children.

With a resume featuring directorships of Angus Australia, the Australian Beef Industry Foundation, Australian Beef Association and committee roles for the NSW New England Angus Breeders, Ms Halliday speaks with an authoritative tone.

But you wouldn't know so. She's quiet rather than boisterous, conservative than confrontational. Nonetheless, Ms Halliday imparts her message with passion.

"The Roundup is a wonderful thing and a really good grounding for young people," said Ms Halliday, who with husband Stu, is a winner of the Stewarts Award for service to Angus Youth.

"That portal for showing cattle, whether you wanted to do so all your life or whether you are just a passionate believer, is a wonderful opportunity on so many fronts.



"It gives people the chance to meet each other, to care, respect and look after an animal and at the same time have a camaraderie with people who also look after animals.

"To me Roundup is like pony camp but with heifers and you don't need to have a heifer to go. It's a mix of education and general cattle activities."

Ms Halliday said the Roundup alumni makes impressive reading with countless graduates running highly successful businesses.

"My under-30 mentor actually came from the city and went to the Angus Youth Roundup," she said.



"Long story short he stayed on and worked with us and now he has his own Shorthorn stud and is one of the leading Shorthorn breeders in Australia.

"That all came about as a result of the Roundup."

Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced Angus Australia to postpone the 2022 Roundup, originally scheduled for mid-January.



By the time of publication a decision on the rescheduling of the event was uncertain, with the organising committee exploring all options.



"We look forward to announcing a rescheduled date for the NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup in the coming months so the Angus family can still come together in Wodonga to celebrate an even better event than originally planned," Angus Australia chief executive Peter Parnell said.



"Angus Australia is very appreciative of the hard work done by the Angus Youth Roundup Organising Committee, and the ongoing support provided by the sponsors and Angus family in preparing for the event."

Beyond the Roundup and its multitude of proficiencies, Ms Halliday can sagely talk to the feminine side of the business especially when the voice of her dad starts ringing in her ears.

"I would tell them exactly what dad told me," she said, quite candidly.



"One day dad sat me down and told me girls could do anything.



One day dad sat me down and told me girls could do anything. He always told me not to be good at something I didn't want to do and he said I could always pay someone $20/hour for the really physical stuff and where it counted was my brain and making the business work. - Erica Halliday, former Angus Youth participant

"He always told me not to be good at something I didn't want to do and he said I could always pay someone $20/hour for the really physical stuff but where it counted was my brain and making the business work.

"There is nothing wrong with girls getting out there and being competent at something physical. You could not have stopped me from doing the physical stuff. I only got my first chainsaw the other day.

"If girls want to get out there and mix it with the ringers or the fencers or shearers, go for it.



"There is nothing wrong at all being physical on a farm.



"But as a young person they need to stay aware that bodies are meant to last a lifetime and that exercising their brain is the most important thing they can do for their business."



Ms Halliday said young people entering the industry should embrace the opportunities rolling out ahead of them and encouraged the thinkers.

"I would encourage them to dream and and note what they want to be and do in their life. Just as importantly I would encourage them to have a life and surround themselves with positive people who share the same aspirations," she said.

Wise advocacy for young ears.