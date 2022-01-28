Merino ewes top at $396 a head in 74th Dunedoo sale

Merinos and first-cross ewes were presented in excellent condition at the 74th Dunedoo Sheep Breeders' Sale last Friday with 10,000 head selling just shy of last year's prices.

"The market was a little bit cheaper than where it was last year but it was still very strong," said sale host Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart.



"People have a lot of feed, cattle are expensive to buy and people can see value in the sheep job."

Top money for Merino ewes was $396 a head for 125 five and half year-old, December-shorn ewes sold by Alison Kensit, Redbank Park, Dunedoo.



The Darriwell-blood draft were scanned 160 per cent in lamb to New Armatree SuperBorder rams and purchased by neighbour Susan Nott, Minemoorong Pastoral Company, Dunedoo.

Tony and Penny Inder, Allendale Merino stud, Goolma, sold 650 one and half year-old, November-shorn, not-station-mated (NSM) Merino ewes to a second-top price of $366 to average $341. Ronald Bowman, Meruthera, Dunedoo, took home 400 of those ewes at $366.

Other good sales were mixed age, January-shorn, Bella Lana and Pemcaw-blood Merino ewes scanned 144pc in lamb to Bindaree Border Leicester rams from Brenda Rawlings, Dunedoo, which made $340.

Meanwhile Swan Hill Pastoral, Dunedoo, sold the best of the first-cross ewes.



At three and a half years old, December-shorn, the draft of 90 were scanned 146pc in lamb to Gilmore Poll Dorset rams and fetched $366.

In other sheep and wool news:

In other sales Alison Kensit cleared another 130 March/April '21, December-shorn first-cross ewe lambs by New Armatree Border Leicester rams at $360. Mick and Wendy Inder, Wattle Grove, Dunedoo, also sold April/ May '21 drop, December-shorn first-cross ewe lambs to $360, to average $359.



Matthew and Fleur Guan, Bonniedoon, Dunedoo, sold April/ May '20 drop, December-shorn first-cross ewes to $340 to average $328 and the Sweeney family, Pinehurst Pastoral Company, Merrygoen, sold July/ August '21 drop, November-shorn first-cross ewe lambs by Bindaree Border Leicester rams to $342.



Auctioneer Angus Stuart rallies off the wether lamb portion with Jamie Stuart taking bids.

Top crossbred lambs were 190 mixed-sex, July/August '21 drop, January-shorn store lambs. Out of Western-bred Merinos and by Lambpro terminal sires they were sold by Malcolm Rouse, Dunedoo, for $176.



In the wether section top sale was from the Sweeney family with the lead draft of 440 May/June '21 drop, November-shorn, Poll Boonoke and Poll Haddon Rig-blood Merino wether lambs which made $170.



Selling agents were Milling Stuart, Dunedoo.

