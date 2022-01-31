TL How hi-vis eartags could prevent animal strikes on rural roads

The reflective tags can be seen from about half a kilometre away. Photo: Andrew Perrett

A significant number of crashes on rural and regional roads involve animal strikes, with an overwhelming number cattle related.



Determined to make Queensland roads safer, Nebo Police are working with local stakeholders to implement a road safety initiative, west of Mackay.

Nebo Senior Constable Andrew Perrett has come up with the idea of reflectorising the standard cattle management tags, which would alert their presence to an oncoming driver in the night.



"When driving country roads, it is not uncommon to come across cattle on or near the road," Mr Perrett said.

"The message is to always drive to the conditions particularly when the roads are unlit.

"What I want to do is deliver this initiative to the local community to ensure that if cattle do get onto our roads, drivers are able to identify these hazards a lot sooner when than they normally would."

Senior Constable Perrett said alert incoming traffic to livestock on the road is a small step forward that could have a significant impact in the reduction of road trauma.

"We know that our property owners do everything they can to ensure fences are adequate and that their livestock is within the boundaries," he said.

"However with recent dry spouts, we've seen cattle push through fences to get to the greener pastures on the opposite side of the road.

"Not only are cattle struck on the roads, but property owners sometimes come across their own animals on long windy, unlit roads and strike animals sat on roadways.

"This initiative can reduce those sorts of incidents and look to welfare of the animal also."

Senior Constable Andrew Perrett, Nebo Police, was recently nominated for Citizen of the Year and Individual Achievement Award in the 2022 Isaac Region Australia Day Awards for his work on making the roads safer in his division.

Senior Constable Perrett said replacing the standard tags with a reflectorised strip is a small cost compared to the loss of an animal, damage to vehicles or ultimately someone's life.

"It is not meant as a total solution to stock on our roads but we need to be proactive in our approach to road safety," he said.



Nebo Police will be visiting properties in the Nebo division to deliver some of these tags to owners near roadways. Their goal is to have this implemented nationally to reduce road trauma related to animal strikes.



