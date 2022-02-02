Have comb, will travel

Right now more than ever shearers and shed hands have an opportunity to make good money and travel, and yet retaining staff remains a challenge for an industry plagued with a worker shortage. Photo: Supplied

The continuing shortage of shearers is forcing some contractors to lag behind schedule by up to two months in the western districts, where the price paid to present a fleece has climbed to $5, and where no farmer gets away with paying the award rate of $3.80 a head.

Thirty years ago Forbes could boast 88 shearers, today there's 12. The promise of better money at the moment has lured back some old and retired hands however, the work is hard on a body that's already done it tough.

Staff retention is the biggest problem, and working conditions are blamed for that. But there's another factor - not at all limited to shearers and rouseabouts: The will to work for a living has been put on the backburner. With house prices out of reach and anxiety about climate change and COVID, more and more people are opting out to live in the moment. Just try and find a truck driver.

Guyra contractor Damian Sutton says the opportunities in the shearing world should be given a second glance, even if the applicant might desire Bondi Beach over Bogan Gate.

"You go to a shearing school," advises Mr Sutton. "And if you can't shear 100 lambs in a day there's something wrong."

Seasoned shed hands can handle 300 sheep a day, more than a grand in the old skyrocket. Even rouseabouts make $280 in a shift. Old fashioned manners are important on site, with no smoking in the shed. Time spent outside sucking on a rollie equates to about $250 a week in lost earnings, points out Mr Sutton, who says there is plenty of time for rest with smoko, lunch, and afternoon tea between 7:30 am and 5pm.

As a shearer gains in aptitude, the world becomes your oyster. After Australia the first port of call should be New Zealand, where the very best in the trade can teach a young operator how to lift their game and compete on the world stage.

Guyra contractor Damian Sutton says young shearers have the world literally at their feet - all they have to do is take the job. Photo: Supplied

Former Northern Tablelands' contractor Ian Wratten won the Diamond Shears at Longreach and the New Zealand Merino Shears before signing up for a tour of Spain.



"That experience was just awesome and unlike anything you might see in Australia," he said. The big, dairy sheep - mostly Manchega - didn't have much wool and were nearly hairless on their belly and legs which helped speed proceedings but sheds were nearly non-existent and they always brought their own equipment.

"Sometimes we were shearing just under a tree," Mr Wratten recalled. "And we never were at a farm more than a day."

During siesta the shearers would drive to a restaurant and have a nice meal or if town was too far away they ate on-farm and the tapas and other food was wonderful. "I loved tapas so much I had to ask for the recipe!" he said.

After 72 days, shearing an average of 270 sheep a day at 0.8 Euros a head and sleeping at night in a truck in a cot much like a ship's berth, Mr Wratten came home with $30,000 saved. That was in 2005.

Other localities a shearer might want to explore include the UK and Colorado, where Australians on tour dominate the gang.

Ian Wratten won the Diamond Shears at Longreach and the New Zealand Merino National before embarking on an adventure to Spain.

To travel the world you've got to be good and to get there, a young gun needs proficiency training. Learning from the best is critical. Unlike the old days, when old hands rarely shared their tricks of the trade, today's shearers have access to all they need to know - for free.

Schooled shearers are better for their experience, says Gilgandra shearer and AWI trainer Bill Hutchison, who travelled to the UK and New Zealand to compete at world titles - only the two best in Australia get to vie for that coveted trophy.



"It was a great opportunity to go overseas and get paid to travel and compete."



These days he travels to the bigger sheds and teaches shearer new ways of working, like balancing the animal on its tailbone, instead of lifting and taking its weight.



Tutorials show how to create smoother runs with the comb, leading to fewer injuries to the handler and a better fleece in the press.

These days he still shears 200-300 sheep for between $4 and $5 a head but is among a dwindled crew. His sister contracts the job and could do with twice as many on the floor.

"There's jobs getting done now that should have been carried well before Christmas. In places the shearing is two months behind."

Mr Hutchison says the problem of too few shearers is part of a wider problem affecting "society in general".

"There's a shortage of builders and truck drivers. It's not just shearers," he points out. "But the job is very physical. It's hot and it's hard."

At Forbes, shearing services supplier Peter Maher says the number of local shearers has plummeted from 80 in the eighties to just a dozen today.



"They used to line up to get a job," he said. "Even the rouseabouts and classers."



Now the demand for workers is so great that fringe benefits are starting to appear. At some camps the mess is thrown in for free, no longer deducted from pay.

"It's good money for a young fellow," Mr Maher says. "At 200 sheep that's $800 and this is bringing out a lot of older blokes who are coming back into the game."



Getting new shearers to give it a go is one thing, but how do employers entice them to stay?



At Wellington, shearing contractor Hilton Barrett blames sub-standard on-farm infrastructure for the shearer shortage. "We can get staff but we can't keep them," he says.



Wellington shearer Hilton Barratt.

"The retention is maybe three per cent and I blame the infrastructure. We have sheds with no fresh water, no running water, no fridge, no microwave, no flush toilets."



New shed designs make a massive difference to worker comfort and Mr Barrett has convinced 13 of his district clients to rebuild their sheds based on the latest research from AWI, which shows how to reduce fatigue, improve safety and increase production - easing wages pressure.



One client with 1200 sheep found his bill actually reduced by 70c/hd with the job done in one day not two.



