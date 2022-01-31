Wool market needs consumer confidence and currency to remain favorable

The Australian wool market looked pretty good in local reports last week as the lamb chops sizzled on the BBQ during the mid-week hiatus for Australia Day.



Sales kicked off on Tuesday and again the superfine Merino segment was the most positive, with gains of up to 50 cents a kilogram for the finest and best types.



Medium Merino prices were a touch down on the previous week's levels, but still good enough for most growers to accept.



Then the auction took a day off with the rest of the country to celebrate and, being the international business that it is, the wool market actually got rather busy.



Whether some of the overseas traders had a change of heart, or tried to sneak in a quick purchase while exporters had a can in one hand and tongs in the other, quite a bit of greasy wool business was concluded on Australia Day.



That meant when buyers returned to the sale rooms again on Thursday there were suddenly a lot more orders to fill.



Prices for practically every category were dearer from the opening lot and continued that way until the close of sale as buyers scrambed to fill orders.



At the end of the week, the market had closed up 15c/kg in local currency terms.



But a much stronger US Dollar meant that prices in that currency had actually dropped by 11c/kg.



European buyers recorded no change in the overall market indicator - as measured by the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) Eastern Market Indicator (EMI).



But there is no doubt that their specification wools are still rising in price due to continued demand and dwindling supplies.



European business has been steady throughout 2022, to date.



Nothing has changed in that regard, with buyers still pushing ahead to secure raw materials to complete next season's collection - and probably doing so with a little more urgency given the ongoing supply chain issues.



The significant change this week, which brought about the flurry of activity on Thursday, was the Chinese domestic market suddenly coming back to life.



Given that most processing mills were slowing down, and will officially shut down on Friday Febraury 28 for the Chinese New Year holiday, it is a bit of a gamble by procurement managers that things will reopen smoothly in a couple of weeks' time.



It may or may not prove to be a flash in the pan, but it was certainly a shot in the arm for the wool market. But the currency exaggerated the move.



Since the close of the week's auctions, the currency has continued its slide, and broken the US0.70 handle to trade over the weekend at US0.6995 - which should be positive again for local wool prices in the coming week.



That is, providing the currency rates remain unchanged, which is a considerable ask.



But, as Paul Edwards from HSBC pointed out in the daily currency update on Friday, the rapidly changing curve for two-year Treasury rates, compared to the 10-year Treasury rates in the USA is producing what is termed a "bear flattener" by currency traders.



For most economists, this is usually a warning of economic contraction in the period ahead.



So, risk aversion kicks in - buy US Dollars, sell Australian Dollars and stocks.



How the various central banks around the globe manage the change in policy direction will ultimately determine if the risk aversion spreads beyond high beta currencies and stocks, to encompass commodities and a precipitate lack of confidence, and ultimately recession across the globe.



Hopefully lessons have been learnt from past mistakes and we do not see any major mis-steps.



The wool market is delicately poised and a downturn in consumer confidence would rock the boat significantly.



The current European activity is all about selling the next season's collection.



The Chinese domestic activity is also beginning to focus on the new season in the months ahead as spring rolls around and the weather gets warmer.



There is currently quite a bit of unsold fabric and garments left over from the current season and many mills are currently chasing payments for goods already delivered, where the product may still be languishing in warehouses.



Poor sales during the past domestic season have had a detrimental effect on cashflow, and some domestic mills are feeling the squeeze.



Many are reportedly chasing payments from their customers as a result, which adds to the malaise of the domestic scene.



On top of the poor 2021-22 season is the rather glum outlook for the Chinese economy going forward - in relative terms.



Anything less than a 5 per cent increase in GDP in considered sub-par, and the Chinese consumer is feeling a little jaded about the immediate future - which is why the success of the Winter Olympics will be so critical to the national psyche.



Stocks of superfine wool, though, are quite low and mills in this sector will have more confidence to keep buying raw material.



Export orientated mills in China are in a much better position than their domestic counterparts, and many are actually trying reduce holidays for workers by paying bonuses for them to keep working.



Margins for export business are usually lower than domestic trade.



But payments are more secure and, despite the vagaries of the logistics and freight charges, many mills are increasing their focus in this area again.



At a time when Australian wool production is increasing again, and getting coarser thanks to better seasonal conditions, a Chinese industry looking outward rather than building domestic consumption is not a dire situation - but certainly one of concern.



The superfine segment is already running at a considerable premium, and probably at its maximum range.



The medium Merino segment will need something beyond uniform consumption in the coming months to absorb the increased production, and then there are the crossbred wools which also still need a boost.



So, while the outlook is pretty good according to just about everyone, there are just a couple of warning flags that need to be addressed.



- ELDERS WOOL