Faces at the 2022 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino ewe competition

+11























MORE GALLERIES

Eight farms from the western region displayed their flocks last Friday as part of the 2022 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition.



There were many discussions throughout the day with the main topics focusing on the decision to separate twin and single lambing ewes, and issues being faced from the lack of shearers in Australia.



At the Northey's property, Innisfail, Kikoira, a demonstration was performed with their new automated jetting tool, the 'electrodip'. The machine simply connected to the end of the draft and ewes walked through with nine pressurised nozzles spraying chemical for maximum wool penetration. Mr Northey said he can do up to 1000 ewes per hour since adding the machine to his system.



There were also discussions about the latest export wool report with the market being $150 to $200 in front of where it was last year.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.