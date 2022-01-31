Lorelmo Total Clearance

Lorelmo Poll Merinos had a total clearance at their 2022 Ram sale with a total of 97 rams being sold to buyers from across the country. With a top price of $5,500 split between 4 rams and an average of $2,562 buyers spread from as far as 1,500km from the on property auction location at Walcha to purchase the rams.

Of the 4 top rams that were sold, Tag:200268 went to PD and VL Nicholas from Walcha, Tag:200272 to JF and AJ Hunt from Walcha with the remaing two Tag:200411 and Tag:200835 to J and M Andre from Kangaroo Inn, South Australia.

One of the 4 Rams,Tag:200411 had statistics measuring with a FD (Fibre Diameter) of 17.3, SD (Standard Deviation) 2.8, EMD (Eye Muscle Depth) 33 and a body weight of 73 kilograms.

Bill Walker from Murray Bridge purchased rams on behalf of the Andre family from South Australia at the sale and is also the wool classer for the buyer.



"We've been classing these rams for a long time, their carcass traits and attributes are very good here." said Mr Walker



"We test Lorlemo's wool in our laboratory, we think we have our wool white in our state (South Australia) and Lorlelmo just add that extra degree of whiteness, its very water resistant wool, good for the fleece weight and suits our climate in South Australia."

"The Andre family admire quality, fortunately I'm the lucky man who can buy on their behalf and these rams collect as an overall. With them cutting 3-4 kilos at 6month sheers it is essential that the fleece weight and microns are met to their standard too allow them to sheer twice a year." said Mr Walker

Volume buyer for the sale was return buyer Steve Bulmer from Bolivia Station, Bolivia who purchased 26 rams from the 97 sold on the day with an average of $1,961.

"We've been buying from Lorelmo for over 10 years now, and we are that satisfied with the results that it has given us over the years that this is the only ram sale that we buy out of each year, if you want to cut weight and money these are the sheep to buy" said Mr Bulmer.

In 2021,Lorelmo measured a rain fall of 1,685mm (67.4 inches) of rain which why Lorlemo's stud principal's Ed and Maggie Corrodingly have described their 2022 season as a "fantastic seasonal and market outcome for the region and agriculture industry".

"We were very happy regarding the total clearance today, the fact that everyone here today got the ram they were looking for and can continue to breed good quality merino sheep."



"We plan to focus on our quality, their are no necessary plans to grow our flock number but to continue to make sure we're getting a bite of both that meat and wool market. We're very lucky to have a loyal cliental who continue to buy off us year after year and our main focus is to ensure that we hold that standard for our trusted clients" said Mr Accordingly.

The sale was covered by Elders with Paul Dooley the Auctioneer on the day.

