Lorelmo's total clearance, $2562 average

Lorelmo Poll Merinos achieved a total clearance at their annual on-property sale with a total of 97 rams snapped up by buyers from across the country.



Four rams were knocked down for the top price of $5500, while an average of $2562 was recorded as purchasers from as far as 1500km away from the Walcha property attended to purchase the rams.

Of the four top rams that were sold, local buyers PD and VL Nicholas, Walcha, secured Lorelmo 200268 wand JF and AJ Hunt, Walcha, purchased Lorelmo 200272.



Further afield, South Australian buyers J and M Andre from Kangaroo Inn bought the remaining two $5500 high-sellers, Lorelmo 200411 and Lorelmo 200835.



The tag 200411 ram measured 17.3 in the micron with a 2.8 standard deviation, 73 kilogram body weight and 33 millimetre eye muscle depth.



The Andre family's wool classer Bill Walker from Murray Bridge purchased rams on behalf of the Andre family.



"We've been classing these rams for a long time, their carcass traits and attributes are very good here," Mr Walker said.



"We test Lorlemo's wool in our laboratory, we think we have our wool white in our state and Lorelmo just add that extra degree of whiteness, its very water resistant wool, good for the fleece weight and suits our climate in South Australia.

"The Andre family admire quality, fortunately I'm the lucky man who can buy on their behalf and these rams collect as an overall.



"With them cutting 3-4 kilos at six month shears it is essential that the fleece weight and microns are met to their standard to allow them to shear twice a year."

Volume buyer for the sale was return client Steve Bulmer from Bolivia Station, Bolivia, who purchased 26 rams from the 97 sold on the day with an average of $1961.

"We've been buying from Lorelmo for over 10 years now, and we are that satisfied with the results that it has given us over the years," Mr Bulmer said.



"This is the only ram sale that we buy out of each year, if you want to cut weight and money these are the sheep to buy."

In 2021, Lorelmo measured a rain fall of 1685mm (67.4 inches) of rain which is why Lorlemo stud principals Ed and Maggie Cordingley have described their 2022 season as a "fantastic seasonal and market outcome for the region and agriculture industry".

"We were very happy regarding the total clearance today [Monday], the fact that everyone here today got the ram they were looking for and can continue to breed good quality merino sheep," they said.



"We plan to focus on our quality, there are no necessary plans to grow our flock number but to continue to make sure we're getting a bite of both that meat and wool market. We're very lucky to have a loyal cliental who continue to buy off us year after year and our main focus is to ensure that we hold that standard for our trusted clients."

The sale was covered by Elders with Paul Dooley the auctioneer on the day.

