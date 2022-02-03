Less golden year ahead for canola, but upside possibility remains

Last year, Australian canola prices reached their highest level on record.



Track non-GM canola prices from east to west coast either approached - or breached - the eye-watering $1000 per tonne mark.



This was up 65 per cent compared to equivalent 2020 levels.



Domestic prices have since eased due to supply chain pressures and as farmers capture strong margins, while overseas markets continue trading at lofty highs.



As at the end of January, both European and Canadian markets were still trading well above $1100/t and at a big premium to local prices.

The key to the 2021 global price highs was Canadian production nearly halving as a once-in-a-century drought enveloped the world's largest canola producer and exporter.



In the European Union, despite canola yielding well, the area harvested was below the 10-year average due to dry planting conditions. So, 2021 production there was lacklustre.



To cover demand, merchants scoured world markets for canola, pushing Australian prices higher - even as record local production was coming to fruition.

In addition, the edible oil complex was squeezed more generally.



In Asia, Malaysian palm oil production was disrupted by labour shortages and floods.



This pushed palm oil prices up by 33 per cent year-on-year in December.



Meanwhile, in the Black Sea region and encouraged by rising prices, farmer sunflower seed sales slowed notably. This put further constraint on higher-end vegetable oil availability.

On the demand side, there was continued recovery in the Chinese hog herd and consequently in total feed consumption - which rose 12 to 15pc year-on-year in 2021. This increased soybean purchasing and resulted in a drawdown of stocks in exporting nations.



In the EU, continued inelastic demand for vegetable oil - driven by government biofuel policies - supported canola prices, particularly as countries looked increasingly to phase out palm oil.

While 2021 saw mostly-bullish market factors for oilseeds, 2022 is likely to be more - although not entirely - balanced, with downside factors gnawing at lofty canola prices.



In Canada, the three-month weather outlook is for at least average rainfall in many regions. This is an improvement on last year's historic drought.



With average conditions, we expect Canadian farmers to plant between 5 and 15pc more canola compared to in 2021.



In the EU, hectares planted to canola are already up from last year and conditions are favourable.

More broadly in the oilseed complex, Brazil is now harvesting a very large soybean crop. But dryness from La Nina is resulting in estimates falling.



In the US, the latest La Nina weather system has not yet severely exacerbated dryness.



But concern is very real as the US heads towards May and the start of their soybean planting window.



In Asia, palm oil production is expected to rise year-on-year in quarters two and three as labour issues ease and the impact of floods subsides.



In China, feed demand is expected to continue to rise, albeit notably more slowly than last year - which will continue supporting the global oilseed complex.

The Ukraine-Russian confrontation hovers in the background as a possible very bullish factor to watch.



If a conflict does eventuate and, for example, Ukrainian territory is absorbed by Russia, we would likely see harsh sanctions imposed on Russian exports.



With Ukraine the world's third-biggest exporter of canola, and Russia the largest sunflower seed exporter, it would add significant upward support for prices if those supplies become restricted - particularly if seasonal conditions in Canada or the EU disappoint in 2022.