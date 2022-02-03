IOD to be a big influence on winter rainfall

Keep an eye on the emerging trend for the Indian Ocean Dipole, with negative numbers predicting winter rain in the south eastern states.

Localised heavy rainfall, with many falls breaking long-term records in places, continued over south east Australia in January and spread into South Australia at times, while the tropics were quiet in places and very wet in others. For example, Albury on the NSW/Vic border had 306 millimetres in January, smashing by 90mm the previous record set in 1925 which was 217mm. In fact, the patterns provided more areas than not across eastern and south east Australia with above average rain, as was expected with the well-established La Nina pattern in the Pacific.



The other feature was consistently very warm and humid weather but with the absence of the normal bursts of hot northerly winds.



As mentioned last week, there were a few weak signs that the La Nina event has reached its peak but all modelling indicates that its effects will persist well into autumn and even after that a neutral pattern in the Pacific is favoured to dominate for at least another six months, resulting in near average rainfall as the favoured scenario.



From April a lot will depend also on what happens in the Indian Ocean. Its sea surface temperature patterns are unusual, with warmer than average waters in both the north east and north west parts of the ocean. Consequently, the Indian Ocean Dipole continues to be near zero or even slightly positive. A positive IOD from April onwards can reduce rainfall potential in south east Australia in late autumn and winter. However, on this occasion it is also accompanied by warmer waters off the north west Australian coast, which usually means wetter weather for the south east.



With the demise of the Pacific La Nina this combination could reduce rainfall potential in the April to July period but conflicting signs make the confidence level of such a prediction low.



The other important summer index of note, the Madden- Julian Oscillation, is currently very weak in the Australian region and is unlikely to strengthen significantly in the coming week or two. However, the development of a MJO pulse near the Australian region is likely to become a factor contributing to the forecast for enhanced monsoonal flow across northern Australia in early to mid-February, with the potential for increasing the chance of rain further south in eastern Australia in the following period.



So, in the longer term the slightly favoured scenario remains that for in late autumn and winter, reasonable rain from occasional events will persist but extended dry spells will gradually become more common during the latter part of winter.



