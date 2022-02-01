Crunching the numbers

ALTHOUGH saleyards prices held firm this week it would seem that some have crunched the numbers. On account of a brilliant grass season or the hefty price of buying back in, graziers are holding on to stock with yardings remaining steady.

In the State's northwest Ian Morgan Livestock agent Ben Goodman, Tamworth, said he didn't anticipate big numbers in the prime sale now until the end of the year.



"We're not going to see a large supply of feeder or export cattle until the Spring," Mr Goodman said. "The country is in very good shape and so is the New England.



"A lot of producers will plant winter cereals and they'll just put weight in cattle now until end of year."

Meanwhile he said that many restockers were running at only 50 per cent of their stocking capacity.

"It's the price of stock holding them back," Mr Goodman said. "When the drought ended many would have had only 20pc of their herds left. Instead of rebuilding cow numbers they took the position of trading cattle.

"It's something we've been able to do very effectively out of Queensland."



Mr Goodman said Bos Indicus steers had been "very fashionable" in building herd numbers.

"There have been no other cattle especially in the last 12 months," he said.



At Coonabarabran Davidson Cameron and Co agent Hamish Fauchon said that many had retained the heifers they might ordinarily sell.

"It's hard to buy stock at the right price," Mr Fauchon said. "Plenty of people are holding out for a while longer.



"They are just trying to grow numbers off their own cattle. Some have bought cattle out of WA and SA and they've held on to them.



"It's so dear to buy a heifer at the moment."

At Gunnedah Mr Fauchon sold Hereford heifers, 125 kilograms, to 1025.2 cents a kilogram ($1281 a head). It's just shy of the Wodonga record cents a kilogram price of 1049 c/kg set in January for Hereford steers, 164kg, which made $1720.



Medium weight yearling steers to restock and feed also sold stronger, as did the heavy weight feeder steers and yearling heifers to restock and feed. Bill Woldhuis, Bellevue, Purlewaugh, sold first-cross Angus/ Speckle Park steers, 403kg, to 580 c/kg to return $2342 a head.

Meanwhile at Dubbo there has been no urgency to sell on the back of a prolonged harvest season.

"Producers have the feed and they already have the money in hand after a lengthy harvest," Carter Lindsay and Weber agent Hugh Edwards said.



It was a stronger market on Thursday with all the major processors returned and operating.

"The processors are back and the feed lotters seem to be going very hard too," PT Lod, Dakin and Associates agent Joe Portelli said.

