High quality yardings expected for weaner sales at Tamworth

BEST OVERALL PEN: Agent Patrick Purtle with David Dipper Campbell, who received the 2021 Virbac Weaner Challenge trophy on behalf of his in-laws, Keith and Jennifer Ross, Booloocooroo, Gunnedah. Photos: Michelle Mawhinney

INDUSTRY demand and a good season has led to an increase in sales at Tamworth, which will host three feature weaner sales over the next three months.

The action begins with the early bird weaner sale on Friday, February 25, with more than 4000 calves expected to be yarded.

"This sale has been added to the calendar as we have had an enormous spring and summer season meaning a lot of the calves will be very forward in condition and with the prevailing strength in the market a lot of producers will take advantage of the sale to sell the lead of their weaners and, in some cases, the entire draft," Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association (TLSAA) president Ian Morgan said.

"We already have large numbers booked for this sale, and at the conclusion of the weaner sale another 1000 head, consisting of cows and calves and PTIC (pregnancy-tested-in-calf) heifers and cows, will be yarded."

Mr Morgan said Tamworth had become the preferred selling centre for much of the New England area as well as the North West and Hunter Valley.

"With large lines of well bred, high altitude calves from the New England already booked for both the March and April feature weaner sales, yardings of 5000 plus are expected for both sales," he said.

The annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Tag a Calf sale is on Friday, March 11, and encourages vendors to support to the lifesaving service by donating all or part of the proceeds from a calf's sale to the charity.

The charity initiative has been running for close to 15 years, with the 2021 sale raising approximately $10,000.

In many years, at least one major vendor has used the service.

"Last year this included the Haling family from Hillside Park, Woolbrook, who had to call the chopper in the weeks before the sale after their teenage daughter had a horse riding accident," Mr Morgan said.

"Irrespective of the amount raised it is an excellent opportunity to put the spotlight on the service and the fact that any of us may need it when we least expect it."

WELL-REGARDED SALE: The annual Virbac Weaner Challenge and Sale attacts a large number of buyers, and is renowned for its quality yarding.

One of most well-regarded yardings in the state will line up for the ninth annual Virbac Weaner Challenge and Feature Sale on Friday, April 22.

In 2021 the shield was won by Keith and Jennifer Ross, Booloocooroo, Gunnedah, with their future breeders by DSK Charolais bulls.

"It was only the second time in the competition's eight year history that heifers have won the title and we hope they'll be back to defend their title."

Among the quality lines on offer are 400 weaners, Texas and Pine Creek-blood, from four-time winners, the Haling family, Hillside Park, Woolbrook.



The Haling family's weaners won the title for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017, with three wins for steers and their 2017 win for heifers. They also had the best pen of steers at last year's sale.

RENOWNED FOR QUALITY: Tony Haling, Frank Fallowfield and Iva Haling looking over their steers at the 2021 Virbac Weaner Challenge. The Halings are four-time winners of the overall best pen, and last year had the best pen of steers.

Prior to the run of weaner sales, the Tamworth agents will continue to hold their fortnightly store sales, with the sale on February 11 set to be a highlight, with the dispersal of the Warden family's Angus/Santa Gertrudis herd from Boorandi, Mullaley.

Top quality Booroomooka bulls have been used for many years over the Wantasanta-based Santa breeders, and on offer are 200 PTIC females which will be mouthed and drafted into age and pregnancy status groups, 50 cows with one to three-month-old calves at foot, and 250 mixed sex weaners, from three to eight months of age.

Mr Morgan said the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX) had become the fastest growing saleyard centre in the state, with the recent figures of 103,000 cattle processed through the facility last financial year (2020-21), placing Tamworth at number four in the state for cattle numbers.

"With more than 50,000 store cattle already sold at TRLX this financial year I think Tamworth will be a big chance of achieving the number one ranking in NSW for cattle numbers this year, which is an amazing achievement considering only a few years ago we were placed at number seven in the state."

The state of the art facility has more than 300 selling pens undercover with soft flooring, and with animal welfare being a priority, agents have moved the beginning of the sale forward one hour to 10am, to allow cattle to be loaded on the day of the sale, with most cattle reaching their destination in daylight hours.

"TRLX also offers a weaning facility with feedlot bunk style feed yards," Mr Morgan said.

PREMIER SELLING CENTRE: The state of the art facility has more than 300 selling pens undercover with soft flooring and TRLX also offers a weaning facility with feedlot bunk style feed yards.

This is sponsored content for the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.