Old Woombi Amalgamates

Old Woombi Chain-O-Ponds held its Inaugural On-Property 2022 ram sale with a total of 124 rams on offer across 3 different breeds at Ashfield, Walcha. With a breakdown of 39 Border Leicester,70 Poll Dorsett and 15 Charollais rams avaible, 101 of the 124 rams were sold to buyers around the room.



It was the first sale since Old Woombi Poll Dorset and Chain-O-Ponds stud's had amalgamated under the one banner with current stud owner Sam Lisle taking the rains from original owners Bruce and Margaret Davidson on August 2019. The Davidson family established the renowned stud in 1962 and now after 60 years have handed over the stud to Mr Lisle for it's first sale since the handover.

On the back of Old Woombi Poll Dorsett's spring sale in 2021 that achieved a clearance rate of 93% from 29 rams averaging $2,189. 3 of the 29 rams sold interstate and the trend continued at their 2022 Ram sale.

A full clearance of the 39 Border Leicester rams was the highlight of the day with the top priced ram Tag: 209050 reaching a total of $5,250 and an overall average of $3,698 across the breed. From 70 Poll Dorset's avaible,61 were sold with an average of $1,954 topping $3,750 and the 15 Charollais only 1 going under the hammer for $3,000.

The twinned $5,250 prized ram went to first time buyer Tony Mcrae from Guyra who runs a 8,000 head commercial sheep operation in the new england region.

"We were looking for a technically correct ram to put over some of our Border Leicester Ewes that we purchased during the drought, we got our first generation from our initial ram that was bought in 2019 and wanted a new ram to put across the ewe's" said Mr Mcrae.



Volume Buyer for the day went to Bill Perrottett, Dirranbandi QLD who purchased 10 Border Leister's at an overall average of $3,950. The rams where purchased by Wayne Jenkins, on the day.

"Bill and the Perrottett family have been buying ram's and taking them up Queensland for over 25 years. They breed first cross lambs and the ram's need to be strong overall as they are going into the harder country up north. The Perrottett family run a quality operation that has allowed them to have consistency in their sheep over the years" said Mr Jenkins.

Angus Kirton, Walcha was the buyer for the 2 highest Poll Dorset rams purchasing Tag:210040 for $3,750 and Tag: 200212 at $3,500 with a total of 5 Poll Dorset rams averaging $2,950.

The Charollais Ram, Tag:210720 selling for $3,000 went to Paul Catterall from Tasmania. The 6month old twinned ram weighed in at 53kilograms.

Current Old Woombi Chain-O-Ponds stud owner Sam Lisle described the day as "Very Promising".

"It was a solid result for this time of year, it was one of the first sales to kick off the British Breed sales in the New England Region. The rams lined up well with plenty of local support along with support from far away. Having the Border Leicester's here for the first time have been a great asset to this sale as we've been able to manage them a lot better and allow them to grow out to their full potential with the feed that we have had coming through instead of drought conditions."

"We will be having another sale in October 2022 offering up furthermore Border Leicester and Poll Dorsett rams to the market. We are very thankful to Bruce and Margaret (previous owners of Chain-O-Ponds) who have kindly offered their time , experience and knowledge to prepare for this sale" said Mr Lisle.

The sale was covered by Elders.