Old Woombi's three breeds, one sale success

The top Border Leicester ram with vendors Sam (right) and Kate Lisle, Walcha, Elders' auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, and buyer Tony Mcrae, Guyra. Photo: Andy Saunders

Old Woombi Chain-O-Ponds held its inaugural on-property ram sale at Ashfield, Walcha, with a total of 124 rams representing three different breeds going under the hammer on Tuesday.

Overall 101 of the 124 rams were sold to buyers around the room, resulting in a 81 per cent clearance rate.

It was the first sale since Old Woombi Poll Dorset and Chain-O-Ponds Border Leicester studs had amalgamated under the one banner with current stud owner, Sam Lisle, taking the reins from original Chain-O-Ponds owners Bruce and Margaret Davidson in August 2019.

The Davidson family established the renowned stud in 1962 and now after 60 years have handed over the stud to Mr Lisle for its first sale since the handover.

Off the back of Old Woombi Poll Dorset spring sale last year that achieved a clearance rate of 93pc with 29 rams averaging $2189, including three sold interstate, the positive trend continued at their 2022 ram sale.

A full clearance of the 39 Border Leicester rams was the highlight of the day with the top-priced ram Chain-O-Ponds 209050 sold for $5250 and an overall average of $3698 achieved across the breed.

From 70 Poll Dorsets available, 61 were sold to a $3750 top and $1945 average, while one of 15 Charollais sold under the hammer for $3000.

The twin-born $5250 prized ram went to first-time buyer Tony Mcrae from Guyra who runs a 8000 head commercial sheep operation.

"We were looking for a technically correct ram to put over some of our Border Leicester ewes that we purchased during the drought, we got our first generation from our initial ram that was bought in 2019 and wanted a new ram to put across the ewes," Mr Mcrae said.

The volume buyer was Bill Perrottett, Dirranbandi, Qld, who purchased 10 Border Leicester rams at an overall average of $3950. The rams where purchased by Wayne Jenkins on the day.

"Bill and the Perrottett family have been buying rams and taking them up Queensland for over 25 years," Mr Jenkins said.

"They breed first-cross lambs and the rams need to be strong overall as they are going into the harder country up north. The Perrottett family run a quality operation that has allowed them to have consistency in their sheep over the years"

Angus Kirton, Walcha, bought both the top and second top-priced Poll Dorset rams, Old Woombi tag 210040 for $3750 and Old Woombi tag 200212 at $3500, as part of his draft of five averaging $2950.

A single Charollais ram, OId Woombi 210720, sold for $3000 to Paul Catterall from Tasmania. The six-month-old twin-born ram weighed in at 53kg.

Current Old Woombi Chain-O-Ponds stud owner Sam Lisle described the day as "very promising". "It was a solid result for this time of year, it was one of the first sales to kick off the British breed sales in the New England region," he said.

"The rams lined up well with plenty of local support along with support from far away. Having the Border Leicesters here for the first time has been a great asset to this sale as we've been able to manage them a lot better and allow them to grow out to their full potential with the feed that we have had coming through instead of drought conditions.

"We will be having another sale in October offering up furthermore Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams to the market. We are very thankful to Bruce and Margaret (previous owners of Chain-O-Ponds) who have kindly offered their time, experience and knowledge to prepare for this sale."

Selling agents were Elders Walcha with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell.

