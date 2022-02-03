Time to give farmers a fair go

It's time for meaningful change, so we can continue to experience the local food and fibre we love.

We're big believers in a fair go in this country. Whether you're on the sporting field or hard at work, Australians are all about playing fair and trusting that others will deal with us fairly.

But over the past few decades that fairness has been eroded in our grocery and supply chains. For farmers, supply chain issues have now extended to price hikes on key inputs and services. Diesel and glyphosate prices have exploded, with the latter increasing from $4 to $12 a litre. Essential services such as logistics and shipping have also soared over recent months.

The erosion of fairness as a concept, and the failure of authorities to crack down on anticompetitive behaviour, is partly to blame for the shortages and price hikes we're dealing with.

Having simmered for years, the problem has finally reached boiling point with a bulge in COVID-19 cases sending major supermarkets into a tailspin. Australia has one of the most concentrated supermarket sectors in the world, leaving it susceptible to disruption in the event of a crisis. But for farmers, the dominance of a few key retailers and processing intermediaries has been a long-term problem that has slowly taken away their bargaining power.

The uneven playing field our farmers find themselves on has seen producers fighting an uphill battle on prices, and as a consequence investment in agriculture has become less attractive. Some argue the old statutory marketing authorities made agriculture lazy, but now we see concentrated power in the supply chain is ultimately not in the consumer's interests either, and the chickens are coming home to roost.

We have been calling for change for a long time, having recently used state and federal inquiries to highlight the damage done to farmers and local supply chains, providing hope to farmers in industries such as dairy, horticulture and poultry meat.

Free markets should allow industries to thrive, but our authorities have allowed perverse market outcomes to occur in fresh food supply chains. It's time for meaningful change, so we can continue to experience the local food and fibre we love.

James Jackson, NSW Farmers president



