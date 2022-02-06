Return per megalitre focus at Amberley Pastoral

After a "very, very challenging" start to the summer cropping season, rice grower Chris Morshead is hopeful careful management will pay dividends when it comes to setting seed and yield.

"It was the most challenging establishment season I've ever experienced," he said.



"Cold temperatures, continual rain, and probably lack of solar radiation as well. We just couldn't get it away. It took a lot of very, very careful management to get it through.



"The start of the season was ordinary, but the middle part of the season so far has been pretty good."

Mr Morshead farms about 1400 hectares with his wife Kate and parents Harry and Anne at Wingelli, southeast of Griffith, in the northern Riverina.

Under the Amberley Pastoral Company name, they grow dryland and irrigated winter cereal and oilseed crops, and a selection of irrigated summer crops such as rice, corn and cotton.

As well as commercial crops, the Morsheads have developed a name as quality seed producers, choosing to pursue niche crops and whatever "makes the most money per megalitre at the time".

Last year's winter crops were Sunmaster and QAL2000 wheat and two specialist cereals: Arista high-fibre wheat for AGT, and the CSIRO-bred Barleymax high-fibre, low-GI barley for Healthy Grain.



About 240ha of irrigation country was dedicated to multiple hybrids of Roundup Ready and triazine tolerant canola for Nuseed.

The Morsheads apply the numbers rule to everything at Amberley Pastoral, including the beef herd that had been part of the operation since the 1970s.

The cattle were sold in the "howling drought" of 2006, when growing season rainfall amounted to just 99.4 millimetres and the full year tally barely topped 150mm, less than 40 per cent of the annual average of about 390mm.

"We sat down and did some sums on what it was going to cost to use the water to feed the cattle and what we were going to make out of the cattle," Mr Morshead said.



"And we said, 'Well, we can't make that work, so they've got to go'."

Located as they are in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area and with soil types dominated by self-mulching clay that requires water to perform, a lot of earthmoving has been done over the years to build and improve the network of terraced 10ha irrigation bays.

"It's an expensive system to implement, but we can't find anything that rivals it in any way," he said.



"It allows the bays to drain so much better and our water on and water off intervals are very, very short."

This year's summer crops are a forage sorghum seed crop and 520ha of rice, which includes V071 and Reiziq, and Reiziq and Langi for seed.

A section of the farm also hosts NSW Department of Primary Industries nutrition and variety trials.

That field was converted from border check to terrace in 2019-2020 and received variable rate gypsum at 1-3t/ha and chicken manure at 0-5t/ha before it was sown to canola in 2020. It grew rice last summer and was left fallow during winter.

A New Holland T8 tractor towing a 10 metre Serafin double disc planter with a Gason 6000 litre air cart variable rate sowed 36ha of Reiziq for seed on September 28 at 125-135kg/ha, with a 60:40 blend of Granulock Z and single superphosphate at 180-210kg/ha on 200mm row spacings.

A Miller N2XP self-propelled sprayer applied a blend of Spraytop 250 at 1.5L/ha, Rifle 440 at 3.4L/ha and Director at 0.5L/ha herbicide to target barnyard grass before crop emergence.

The bays were flushed twice and on November 20, sprayed with Agixa at 2L/ha for barnyard grass, then top dressed with a 80:20 blend of urea and GranAm at 320-360kg/ha.

On December 24, the crop received a second variable rate top dressing by air of 135-165kg/ha of urea.

Yenda Producers agronomist James Mann will monitor for insect pests such as armyworm, and the crop has been topped up to a depth of 300mm to protect the panicle against unexpected bouts of cool nightly temperatures which can drastically cut yields, before draining in mid-March.

Mr Morshead said the John Deere S680 and S790 headers equipped with a 32 foot Shelbourne stripper front or a 25 foot draper front, would harvest the rice, followed by mulchers to chop up the stubble ready for burning.

"That gives us two options," he said. "We can put in a winter crop of commercial wheat on that full profile of moisture, or we can turn it around for rice the following season which is what we'll probably do on most of it this year.



"Most of it will go back to rice again, and again we'll take a little yield penalty. It takes a few more inputs, but while we've got water we've just got to go for it."

DPI research trials at the Morsheads' farm. Photo: Tina Dunn

