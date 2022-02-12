Ryan Morris combines a love of music and stock

FOR Ray White GTSM agent Ryan Morris being an agent and auctioneer combines his love of livestock, music and working with people.

Ryan has 35 years experience with seedstock cattle through his family's Tarraganda Shorthorn stud at Young. He has also managed several operations and is an equipped livestock judge.

He began his traineeship with Elders in 2003 and did a stint in Grafton, but ended up going back to stud management and consulting prior to doing some time in real estate at Tamworth.

"I then did contract work with GTSM on and off before having the opportunity, before the merge, to get back on the team and with the changes with Ray White it has only grown from there," he said.

Ryan will be stepping into a lead role in Ray White GTSM stud stock following the retirement of Michael Glasser.

"It is an honour for myself and James (Brown) to take up the reigns of a tremendous business Michael has built," he said.



"I grew up watching Michael along with Paul Dooley, Andrew Wishart, John Settree, and looked up to them when I was younger."

As a fourth-generation musician and performer on the side, Ryan compares auctioneering to a performance saying they are parallel - "what you give the crowd, is what you get back".



"I understand it [auctioneering] differently - it is a dance between you and the bidders," he said.



"You have to utilise your skills... you give something to the bidders and crowd to get something back.



"By creating a good atmosphere from the rostrum, it creates an atmosphere with bidders and drives bidding. As it becomes more comfortable people bid stronger."



Ryan said going to auction is true price discovery and as a stud breeder himself, it gives him an insight into the business which is a niche corner of the industry.



"I love livestock and I love dealing with people and marketing their animals to get the best out of it. It is rewarding to get the best value out of hard work," he said.



"The best part is identifying the need and communicating with a buyer and vendor to find a 'best fit scenario'."



"A highlight for me is being an instrumental part of a currently outstanding market for our vendors. It is an exciting time to be taking stud stock to auction."

