Female dispersal leads the sale at Wodonga

The offering of 1500 store cattle at NVLX Wodonga was dominated by committed buying from feedlot interests who proved too strong for local restockers on selected pens.

The majority of the offering was in forward store condition and reflected the excellent late summer pastoral conditions in the north-east of Victoria.

The feature of the sale was the dispersal of the Angus herd on account Phillip and Angela Stevenson, Tallangatta, Victoria, who have sold their property and the auction of the Angus herd on behalf of the Estate of IL Collis, Gerogery.

The offering of the Stevenson heifers was an incredible opportunity to purchase some of the most sort after performance Angus genetics in the breed as they had been bought direct from the studs..

They had originally been purchased to be retained as long-term breeders by Mr and Mrs Stevenson, but due to a decision to sell the farm, they were offered for genuine sale.

They have all calved down to Rennylea-bred Angus bulls, and sold with three - four month calves.

The females had all been depastured to the Rennylea-bred bulls from 16 October 2021 to 27 January 2022..

The top price at $5360 was paid for eight Irelands and Cascade Angus-blood Angus heifers bred by B and K Dedic, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, and bought by Michael Unthank, BUR, Wodonga, for a client.

Second top price at $5330 was paid for 11 Rossrich-blood Angus cows and bought by Holbrook-based restocker, while the equal second top price was paid for nine Adamaluca-blood and purchased by JJ Dresser and Co, Cowra, for a client.

The Estate of IL Collis, Gerogery, received $4320 for the pen of four Angus cows with calves, while a second pen six Angus cows with calves sold for $3720..

The herd was sired principally by Wattletop, Ardrossan and Welcome Swallow Angus bulls.

PTIC heifers sold to $3980 when Phillip and Angela Stevenson, Tallangatta, Vic, offered six Angus, while $3800 was paid for two Angus penned by Willette Farms, Tocumwal.

Some very good lines of steers attracted the attention of feedlot buyers with $2730 paid for 14 Angus weighing 483kg sold by RJ Morton Family Trust, Holbrook: AC and IJ Rapsey, Tallangatta South, Vic, received $2620 for 15 black baldies weighing 445kg and CM Pastoral Co, Moama, sold 16 black baldies weighing 384kg for $2240.

Tracey Dawson, Jindera, sold 13 Huon-blood Charolais steers weighing 472kg for $2560: VP and MA Daldy, Arcadia, Vic, sold 28 Hotshot-blood Simmentals weighing 327kg for $2250 and AC and NS Grant, Deniliquin, sold 16 Blonde d 'Aquitaine steers weighing 387kg for $2260.

In the heifer pens, feedlot buyers were very strong.

RJ Morton Family Trust, Holbrook, sold 31 Kenmere-blood Charolais weighing 427kg for $2410: R and J Mackie, Gerogery, received $2690 for their pen nine Table Top-blood Angus weighing 418kg and RA and MH Trethowan, Cookardinia, sold 30 Sugarloaf Creek and Glenellerslie-blood Herefords weighing 293kg for $1915.

Besides the feedlot buyers, restockers from Finley, Walla Walla and Holbrook, competed with buyers from Corryong, Wangaratta and local districts.

The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Wodonga.

