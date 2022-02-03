West Nile virus warning for horse owners in perfect weather for mosquitos

A handful of cases in NSW of horses contracting the potentially deadly West Nile virus has led to calls for horse owners to be vigilant, but not alarmed.

One horse has died from the virus, also related to the Kunjin virus, a mosquito borne infection.

Dr Lucy Cudmore, a veterinarian with Scone Equine Hospital, said horse owners could do simple things to stop horses being bitten, including thinking of rugs when mosquitos were active at dawn and dusk and using repellent around stables.



Dr Cudmore said the apparent symptoms of West Nile virus in a horse were an abnormal gait, a change in demeanour or attitude, fevers or listlessness.



She warned though that owners should not approach the horse if they were concerned their horse may have the virus, as the symptoms of the West Nile virus can be similar to the deadly Hendra virus, that humans can contract. Humans can't contract West Nile from a horse. They should call a vet to make sure of the diagnosis.

She said the horse that died of the West Nile virus was in a remote area of the Hunter. Another sick horse was brought to the Scone Equine Hospital.

There was an outbreak of West Nile in 2011 that led to a cluster of NSW horses dieing. It was also detected in Victoria.

She said this current outbreak was limited to only a handful of horses and there was no cause for alarm.

"We don't need to be alarmed at the moment," she said. It was perfect conditions for mosquitos at the moment with the wet weather and the heat.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries issued a memo to vets to monitor for the virus.

Other common viruses spread by mosquitos are Murray Valley encephalitis and Ross River fever.

NSW Health also urged people to take extra precautions against mosquito bites after the Kunjin virus was detected in the Hunter, the Newcastle Herald reported.

Hunter New England Health's Dr David Durrheim said the virus, which can infect humans, has been found in horses across various regions.

"It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," Dr Durrheim said.

"There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes."

Simple ways to avoid mosquito bites include covering up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, using effective repellent and insecticides and removing water containers from outside the home.

