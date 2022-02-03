Yaven Champagne Romance makes history on Day 3 of Nutrien Classic sales

THE Australian record price for two year-old mares was eclipsed at Tamworth on Thursday when the Quarter Horse Yaven Champagne Romance sold to $260,000 on Day 3 of selling at the Nutrien Classic.



Offered by long-time vendors John and Jenn Corbett, Adelong, and prepared by Hugh Miles, Tamworth, the mare was purchased by Peter and Sheri Knudsen of Haymac Campdraft Horses, Chinchilla, Qld.

"It's really exciting for our family," Mr Knudsen said.



"We have a long history with her as we missed out on her as a yearling, so we're very pleased to be able to take her home now."

The 14.3 hand, two year-old mare was by renowned American Quarter Horse, Metallic Cat, who has sired some four million dollars worth of earnings. She was out of One Moore Romance and a full sister to Yaven Spinacat who made $210,000 in the Nutrien Classic in 2018.

Mr and Mrs Knudsen will add the mare to their breeding and competition program which includes campdrafting and some cutting.

"She didn't have to do much, as she had such presence and style," auctioneer Darren Smith said.

"There was a lot of hype about her in the preworks and prior to the sale, she was beautifully presented by Hugh Miles and calm."



At the third day of selling, the Nutrien Classic had grossed $5.7 million with an average lot price of $27,403.

The top gelding had been the 14.3 hand, five year-old Quarter Horse Hell I'm Smart.



With three crosses of the influential sire Docs Spinifex to his pedigree, he was sold by Amelia Servin, Wandoan, Qld, to Sasha Mylrea, Gogango, Qld, for $60,000.

The high-selling stallion had been the 14.2 hand, two year-old Quarter Horse Royalish.

Sired by Hottish and out of This Ones Timeless, he was sold by Claire Murphy, Mount Isa, Qld, to Goodwood Equine, Allora, Qld, for $72,000.



In its 15th year, the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale will see 773 select performance horses go under the hammer over four and a half days at AELEC, Tamworth.

