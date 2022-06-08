The Land
Home/Beef

Angus TransTasman Travel Bursary recipient Damien Thomson

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TransTasman Travel Bursary winner Damien Thomson, Shacorrahdalu Angus, Yass, hopes to tour studs and gain insight into the New Zealand supply chain. Photo: Supplied

PAVING his way within the agriculture industry, Damien Thomson of the Shacorrahdalu Angus stud was named the 2022 recipient of the Angus Australia TransTasman Travel Bursary earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.