Bumper Nutrien Classic store cattle sale grosses $13.8m

THE 11th annual Nutrien Classic store cattle sale has grossed more than $13.8 million, yarding a record 5700 head plus 350 cows with calves at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange on Wednesday.

Highlights included Angus feeder steers which sold to $2920 a head, pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) Angus heifers which fetched $4075 and a pen each of Angus and Santa Gertrudis cows with calves which sold to $4875 a unit.

Nutrien Livestock Tamworth agent, Simon Rafferty, said the sale had built a solid reputation in its decade-long plus history.

"It's possibly a little bit early for some in this area but it runs in conjunction with the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale. People set their cattle for this sale," Mr Rafferty said.

"The fellows with the autumn and early winter calves that have sacrificed about six weeks' worth of weight have been well and truly compensated here today."

And as the herd rebuild continues this year's offering consisted of more British, primarily Angus, content.



"We've probably come back from 2500 Brahman-infused cattle to about 700 this year," Mr Rafferty.

Weaner steers sold from $1620 for Bos Indicus types to $2480 for Angus.

Top money was for a pen of nine to 10 month-old Angus steers, 350 kilograms, sold by Wombramurra Station. All up the vendor sold 150 steers to average $2463 for the draft.

Cobbadah Station also sold eight to 10 month-old Angus steers, up to 320 kilograms, for a top of $2460 to average $2380.

Meanwhile most yearling steers sold from $1980 for crossbreds to $2920 for Angus.

"The black steers sold from $2200 to $2600 in the majority," Nutrien Livestock Tamworth agent, Scott Simshauser, said.

The best of those were a pen of 18 to 20 month-old Angus steers, 475 kilograms, sold by Eulorie, Upper Horton. Brightling Park, Boggabri, also sold 12 to 14 month-old Angus steers up to 413 kilograms, to $2620 to average $2570.

READ MORE:

While in the heifer portion most weaners sold from $1220 for Bos Indicus types to $2340 for Angus. Top sale was a draft of eight to 10 month-old Angus heifers, up to 313 kilograms, sold by Cobbadah Station, Barraba, to $2340 to average $2335.

Yearlings sold from $1750 for Brangus to $2375 for a draft of 18 to 22 month-old Angus heifers.



At 513 kilograms they were sold by Glenrowan Station, Gunnedah.



Mr Simshauser said a highlight to the sale was the 1200-strong run of PTIC heifers and cows.

"Most of the [Angus] AI's sold upwards of $3500 up to $4000," he said. "Some of the crossbreds got back to between $2200 and $2300 and sold up to $2700."

Topping that market was a pen of two year-old Texas-blood heifers artificially inseminated to 3RLS Vengeance.



Due to commence calving in April, they were sold by Lloma, Loomberah for a staggering $4075.

The vendor sold a second draft of 15 month-old heifers artificially inseminated to other select 3RLS sires including the recently-imported US sire, Mill Brae Benchmark 9016, to $3675 to average $3645.

Most cows with calves sold between $3200 and $4200 to a top of $4875.



Rosewood, Wongwibinda, sold 127 two and half-year Angus heifers with August/ September '21 drop calves at foot to $4875 to average $4632. Heifers were back in calf to the Glenmorgan Angus bull.

Warranella, Attunga, also sold two and three year-old Santa Gertrudis cows with calves at foot to $4875 top money.



See next week's The Land for the full report.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

