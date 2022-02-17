Schools to focus on food and fibre production

In the hopes of strengthening the connection between local shows and schools, there has been a shift in the education syllabus which has the approval of the peak body representing 192 local agricultural shows, AgShows NSW.

Agricultural shows are the ideal environment for students to learn first hand about Australian food and fibre production.

"To connect to the syllabus, an excursion to the local agricultural show can reinforce students' learning and give them opportunities to be involved in project based learning, to design a product and enter into a competition or display," AgShows NSW president, Tim Capp said.

After two years of show cancellations caused by COVID, Mr Capp said shows are looking forward to hosting students again.

"Students gaining first hand experience at their local show are able to reflect on their learning and draw conclusions about what they observed," he said.

"It is experiential learning at its best and builds a students' formative skills to participate, or perhaps even later judge, from those primary first hand experiences.



"Many schools initiate school contribution from an early stage of learning."

The Australian curriculum addresses learning about food and fibre production through humanities and social sciences, geography, science and technology, and mathematics.

There are many examples of schools and shows working together for the benefits of education all over the state, according to Mr Capp.

On the western plains, Coonamble Primary School teachers work the syllabus into the art program, enabling each student to spend Term 1 and part of Term 2 creating a major piece to enter into the show.

"Our objective is for every single student at the school to have a piece of their own art to enter in the show," teacher and Coonamble Show member, Emily Ryan said.



"For some they may even be able to choose their favourite piece.

"I know from my own personal experience, how thrilling it is to race into the pavilion to see something you have made being featured as part of the show.



"It is pure excitement for all the children and for some it really opens up a whole new dimension of the show."

"Coonamble High School is also involved in our annual show, with its Bovine Appreciation Club, young judges and importantly by helping the committee set up for the yearly event.



"This support has been invaluable to the committee.

"The show committee allocates space every year in the pavilion for all the schools, the preschool and childcare centres, to have a display to showcase their projects and learning outcomes to the wider community."

In the Hunter Valley, agriculture teacher at St Joseph's Aberdeen, Lisa Bright, believes participating and competing in show events drives her students to achieve.



"At St Joseph's we have a very comprehensive paddock-to-plate program and have shown beef cattle and stud cattle at Sydney Royal, we have prepared vegetables for regional shows and more recently shown chickens," Ms Bright said.

"All levels of show competition motivates and drives my students to prepare well, to do their best and learn from every experience - it is learning at its best.

"Competing in these events helps students gain important life skills."



A kindergarten to Year 12 school, St Catherine's College, Singleton, show team has pupils from Year 3 and up, who contribute and run its own prime sheep enterprise, purebred and cross cattle breeders, chickens, free range pigs and more recently donkeys under the guidance of agriculture teacher, Joanna Towers.

"The donkeys are a recent project as guardian animals to prevent wild dog attacks," Ms Towers said.



"Our students are handling them and working with them so we can worm, treat them and check their feet.



"Rather than lose interest in showing after all our spring shows were cancelled due to covid, we have set our sights on showing at the Ekka for the Brisbane Royal.



"Our students are keen to get back into showing, hopefully performing stronger than ever."